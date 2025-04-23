We've got the New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Game 3 Results according to NBA 2K25. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and many teams are duking it out for a chance to win it all. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Game 3 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the New York Knicks will defeat the Detroit Pistons in Game 3 111-88. The Knicks rebounded from their Game 2 loss with a dominant performance. The team took a massive lead in the first half and never looked back as they beat the Pistons with ease. Detroit tried to come back, even outscoring the Knicks in the third. However, New York took back over in the final 12 minutes to win Game 3.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NY 30 25 25 31 111 DET 24 15 26 23 88

Jalen Brunson earned the game ball after scoring 46 points in the win. Additionally, he earned three rebounds, five assists, and two steals in the win. Brunson played spectacularly on offense and defense. Nobody else on the team scored more than 17, but Karl-Anthony Towns earned 13 rebounds on the night, which helped contribute to the win. Overall, New York played well in all phases of the game.

Cade Cunningham was perhaps the only bright spot on a struggling Pistons team. He scored 43 points, earned six rebounds, and snagged a steal. However, his performance was not enough to earn the win. Nobody else on the team managed to score more than 11 points. Overall, it was a very inefficient day for the Piston's offense.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Knicks STAT Pistons 45/86 (52%) Field Goals 33/78 (42%) 11/28 (39%) Three Pointers 8/24 (%) 10/12 (83%) Free Throws 14/17 (82%) 6 Offensive Rebounds 6 42 Defensive Rebounds 37 10 Steals 5 0 Blocks 4 5 (15) Turnovers (Points Off) 11 (4) 10 Team Fouls 6

23 Biggest Lead 2 22:43 Time of Possession 25:16

With the win, the Knicks now take a 2-1 lead in the series. It's still too early to tell who will win this, but staying ahead always helps out in the long run. The team must continue to rely on star players like Brunson and KAT if they want to advance to the next round. We'll see if they can continue to dominate in Game 4.

Meanwhile, the Pistons now drop to 1-2 in the series, but it's not over yet. What matters right now is winning Game 4 and balancing the series back out. Fortunately for them, they stay home in Detroit once more, and hopefully the homecourt advantage kicks in. We'll see if they can rebound from a disastrous loss.

That wraps up our Knicks vs. Pistons Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

