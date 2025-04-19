We've got the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game 1 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and winning the first game of a series can set the tone. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game 1 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Houston Rockets will defeat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 104-97. Houston took the lead early on and never looked back, though at times the Warriors almost crept back into this one. However, a strong first half gave Houston all it needed to pull through here.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL GS 25 24 22 26 97 HOU 32 25 21 26 104

Fred VanVleet led the Rockets in scoring with 35 points. Additionally, he earned 2 rebounds and six assists, while never turning the ball over. No other player on the team dropped 20 points, but each player played their role well enough to secure the victory. Overall, the defense pulled through, forcing 10 turnovers while limiting Steph Curry's three-point game.

As for the Warriors, both Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler played well. The former earned 35 points, five rebounds, and six assists, as well as a steal. Meanwhile, Butler scored 25 points, but turned the ball over four times. No other player on the team surpassed 10 points.

Turnovers turned out to be the biggest killer for Golden State. The team turned the ball over 10 times, while earning no points off Houston's turnover. The Rockets, meanwhile, played pretty clean basketball, even if their offense wasn't dominant.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Warriors STAT Rockets 37/77 (48%) Field Goals 39/84 (46%) 11/30 (37%) Three Pointers 9/24 (38%) 12/16 (75%) Free Throws 17/21 (81%) 6 Offensive Rebounds 9 40 Defensive Rebounds 38 2 Steals 7 1 Blocks 0 10 (0) Turnovers (Points Off) 3 (4) 11 Team Fouls 8

3 Biggest Lead 14 23:50 Time of Possession 24:09

With the win, the Rockets secure Game 1 of the series. While they still need three more, a win here sets the tone, and may pressure other teams into panic mode. However, the series is still too young, and Houston will need to play top quality basketball to advance to the Conference Semis.

Meanwhile, a loss for the Warriors hurts, but it's not over yet. The team has performed much better since acquiring Jimmy Butler, and they have players with plenty of playoff experience. Players like Steph Curry and Draymond Green don't let one loss psychologically disturb them. We'll see if they can rebound in Game 2.

That wraps up our Warriors vs. Rockets Game 1 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

