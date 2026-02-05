The WWE 2K26 Ringside Report on Gameplay updates has arrived, showing off the new Match Types, new mechanics, and much more. The Report also shares more details on usable objects, new start of match actions, and updates on commentary and presentation. Without further ado, let's dive right in and see everything new in WWE 2K26's gameplay.

WWE 2K26 Gameplay Reveal – Everything We Know So Far

Firstly, WWE 2K26, brings 4 new Match Types. These include:

I Quit Match – 1v1 contest where fight does not end until an opponent finally surrenders and says “I quit”

– 1v1 contest where fight does not end until an opponent finally surrenders and says “I quit” 3 Stages of Hell – Two Superstars face each other in a best of out of three contest across three different match types. Players may select any combination of match types for this mode

Two Superstars face each other in a best of out of three contest across three different match types. Players may select any combination of match types for this mode Dumpster Match – Throw your opponent into the Dumpster and close it

– Throw your opponent into the Dumpster and close it Inferno Match – Set your opponent on fire in a ring surrounded by flames. Ring becomes hotter with more bumps and moves performed

Furthermore, the developers are adding several new gameplay mechanic updates. This includes reducing invisible barriers and restrictive ledges to allow for more natural movement. Furthermore, the developers made a few updates to combat physics, such as Superstars falling off elevated surfaces more naturally and more.

Additionally, it seems Crowd combat will be expanded to more match types in WWE 2K26. Furthermore, Superstars can also fight on top of the barricade with strikes and grapples.

The developers also made adjustments to Reversal Revamps. Essentially, the main improvements are that:

Successful offense carries more weight

Stamina plays a more meaningful role in determining when you can fight back

All New Usable Objects Revealed During the WWE 2K26 Gameplay Reveal

The following new usable weapons can be used in WWE 2K26's gameplay:

Shopping Carts

Thumbtacks (can also be kept in a back and used as a weapon)

Stackable tables New reactions to slams or collisions with tables, ladders, chains, and steps



Start of Match Actions

WWE 2K26 introduces a new Start of Match Actions system to up the presentation before the match begins. Some of these options include:

Playing to the crowd

Offering a handshake

Engage in chain wrestling

Trade Blows

Launch a surprise attack

AI Settings, More Customization, & Commentary/Presentation

AI is receiving a major upgrade in WWE 2K26. The new sequence system allows you “define specific move chains” that AI players can perform during matches. You can create and edit these sequences in the Create-A-Moveset, allowing you to create something more realistic (or fun). Furthermore, AI players should now have more realistic reactions and animations in between their actions.

Lastly, WWE 2K26 features a commentary team consisting of:

Michael Cole

Corey Graves

Byron Saxton

Booker T

Wade Barrett

Furthermore, WWE 2K26's gameplay is complemented by new presentational improvements. From refined camera shots to enhanced screen shakes, there's a lot more in terms of visual improvements. Along with the Start of Match Actions comes interactive entrances. Control your player as they make their way to the ring to elevate the presentational experience.

Overall, that includes everything revealed from the WWE 2K26 Gameplay Ringside report. But expect to hear a lot more info as we approach the game's release this March. We look forward to seeing what else the developers have in store for us in the next Report.

