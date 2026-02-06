New WWE 2K26 Season Start Dates & Ringside Pass details have been revealed, giving players an idea of when the DLC characters are coming to the game. This new Ringside Pass brings a battle pass format to the game, and features both a free and premium track full of rewards. But how does it all work? Let's dive right in and find out.

WWE 2K26 Season Start Dates

Step between the ropes for our FIRST Ringside Report From brand-new match types to expanded Crowd Combat and wild new weapon interactions, #WWE2K26 is leveling up in a BIG way. Dive into all the details and read more! 🔗 https://t.co/Q3Ffeq1ZLD pic.twitter.com/7qpCA7MOFP — #WWE2K26 (@WWEgames) February 5, 2026

At the time of writing, here is when we can expect each season of WWE 2K26 to start:

March 6th – Season 1

April (before WrestleMania 42) – Season 2

June – Season 3

July – Season 4

September – Season 5

October – Season 6

Overall, that includes the start dates for each season. But let's dive into the details of the new Ringside Pass.

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Details

As we mentioned before, WWE 2K26 will feature a Battle Pass-like Ringside Pass that offers both free and premium tracks of rewards. The game's first season (Season 1) will go live on March 6th, which is the first day of Early Access.

Everyone has access to the free track of the Pass, which features 60 rewards across 40 tiers. Some tiers include bundles of content, which you can acquire by grinding for RXP. To earn RXP, you must be online, but you can earn extra by:

Winning matches

Completing challenges

Completing Milestone rewards

You can claim your rewards instantly, or wait until you've unlocked a few levels. And for Premium Pass owners, you'll get an additional 60 rewards. Overall, that includes 120 total rewards in a season if you purchase the Ringside Pass. Theoretically, if you purchase the game's Monday Night War edition, you can potentially earn 720 total rewards throughout the game's lifespan.

The best part is that after a season ends, the prior season DOES NOT expire. Therefore, when Season 2 launches, you can still collect any unearned rewards from Season 1. Additionally, family members who play on the same console can also access your Ringside Pass Premium content.

Any WWE Legends that players would typically earn via the in-game store or unlocked via Tokens (or SuperCharger) are coming to the free track

The WWE Legends that would typically be added to the in-game store and unlocked via Tokens or with the SuperCharger have now been added to the free track of Ringside Pass Season 1. Players who purchase the Premium Tracks will also have the options of purchasing optional tier skips. Or you can just grind RXP to earn everything with no additional cost.

What Modes Reward you with RXP?

Play Now, Universe, MyRISE, Showcase, MyGM, MyFACTION, and The Island all reward the player with RXP. Furthermore, you can also earn RXP in online matches, including any fights in The Island or MyFACTION. However, custom lobbies to not reward RXP.

How to unlock new DLC Characters in WWE 2K26

All Premium versions of the Ringside Pass offers DLC characters. You unlock the first one automatically, but you must complete the first 20 tiers to unlock the rest. Furthermore, you can unlock more Personas, which will be available in Tiers 21-40.

So to simplify it:

Tier 1 – unlocks 1 character automatically

Tiers 2-20 – Unlocks the rest of the new characters

Tiers 21-40 – Unlock new personas

For reference, Season 1's Ringside Pass includes new playable Superstars, two new personas, two new arenas, and two new championships.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the WWE 2K26 Season Start Dates and Ringside Pass Pass details. We're curious to see what kind of rewards players will earn, especially those on the free track.

