The New York Jets have a strong shot to make a deep run for the Super Bowl. They are now led by a veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and have young guns that can run for days. Their offense is highly likely going to be one of the best in the NFL but there are fans that still doubt them. In particular, some people in New York believe that their players are not working hard enough. Garrett Wilson made sure to send them a message which hinted at a huge leap for the upcoming season.

Offseason is often used for relaxation and getting inside the lab to improve a player's condition before playing grueling games. Garrett Wilson may have combined the two which got Jets fans upset. He cleared the air on this odd controversy in his latest statement after practice, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

“I don’t even know if I can say this—I played a lot of basketball,” the Jets receiver said.

He also added that both games use a similar skill set which is good for off-season practice. He likened rebounds to jump balls and isolation play as a chance to misdirect a defender. These are all fairly the same skills that use leaping and elite route-running that can be utilized on the field.

Being able to play multiple sports help athletes hone skills without thinking about their jobs during the offseason. Will this translate to better receptions and touchdowns when Aaron Rodgers throws him a dart?