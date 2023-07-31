Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on a remarkable journey in the NFL. Drafted by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, he faced early struggles. He even threw 25 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in his first two seasons. However, after patiently waiting for seven years to get another chance as a full-time starter, Smith seized the opportunity with the Seahawks in 2022. He shone brightly, throwing for an impressive 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. He even led the NFL in completion percentage with a remarkable 69.8 percent. His outstanding performance earned him the prestigious Comeback Player of the Year award. In this article, we will delve into Geno Smith's fantasy football outlook for the eagerly anticipated 2023 NFL season.

Reflecting on the 2022 NFL Season Performance

Geno Smith's 2022 season was a fantasy football dream. He finished as the QB5 in fantasy scoring and ranked seventh among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game. Smith showcased his improved skills throughout the entire season, including just 11 interceptions. In addition, he showcased his versatility with 68 rushing attempts, accumulating 366 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Smith's remarkable progress from previous seasons clearly demonstrated that he had transformed into a reliable fantasy quarterback.

WHAT A THROW 😱 Geno Smith finds Marquise Goodwin on 4th & 1 for a 19 yard touchdown.pic.twitter.com/gSg7xZZ4YH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 13, 2022

Comparing Geno Smith to Other Quarterbacks

Despite his impressive performance in 2022, Geno Smith remains somewhat underrated in fantasy rankings. CBS Sports currently places him as a high-end No. 2 quarterback, while 4for4's rankings rank him at QB10. It's perplexing to note that 14 other players in his position are being drafted before him. Nevertheless, Smith's 2022 display proves he has the potential to be a top fantasy quarterback. With a strong supporting cast, including talented wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Smith is poised to put up solid numbers in the upcoming season.

Analyzing the Team Outlook

Looking at the overall team outlook, the Seattle Seahawks 2023-24 NFL season appears promising. Geno Smith is set to return as their starting quarterback, riding high on his excellent 2022 season that earned him accolades. His elite weaponry in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett further strengthens his position. The Seahawks' robust supporting cast should facilitate Smith in delivering impressive performances in 2023. Should Smith maintain his stellar form, the Seahawks could potentially be playoff contenders. For sure, this would positively influence his fantasy football outlook for the season.

Furthermore, the Seahawks coaching staff has shown immense faith in Smith's abilities. They have entrusted him with the role of starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. This level of support can boost his confidence and provide a conducive environment for him to flourish on the field. The Seahawks' offensive scheme under the guidance of Coach Pete Carroll is also known for its creativity and adaptability. This would cater to Smith's strengths and potentially unlock even more facets of his game.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Geno Smith finds himself surrounded by an even more potent arsenal of receiving talent. Keep in mind that the Seahawks added a promising wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, to their already formidable group of playmakers, which includes the electrifying duo of Metcalf and Lockett. Smith-Njigba's arrival injects further excitement into the Seahawks' offensive lineup, hinting at the potential for explosive passing plays and increased scoring opportunities for Geno Smith.

With such an array of receiving weapons at his disposal, Smith's potential to ascend into the upper echelon of fantasy quarterbacks becomes increasingly evident. The chemistry he has developed with Metcalf and Lockett over the past season bodes well for the seamless integration of Smith-Njigba into the Seahawks' passing attack. This trio of receivers possesses the speed, agility, and hands to create headaches for opposing defenses and elevate Geno Smith's fantasy production.

Now yes, it's important to note that Geno Smith is not known for his running abilities like some other fantasy quarterbacks. Still, his contributions on the ground should not be underestimated. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated enough mobility to pick up crucial yards when needed. That adds an extra dimension to his fantasy value.

The Road Ahead

As draft day approaches, savvy fantasy football managers would do well to keep a close eye on Geno Smith's stock. Sure, he might not be among the first quarterbacks to be drafted. However, his combination of accuracy, a strong supporting cast, and the potential for increased passing opportunities could make him a late-round gem or a valuable waiver wire pickup. Fantasy enthusiasts with an eye for potential breakouts would be wise to trust in Smith's ability to exceed expectations once again.

Moving ahead to the 2023 NFL season, Smith's fantasy football outlook shines brightly. His excellent 2022 season makes him an exciting prospect. That's in addition to how he finished as the QB5 in fantasy scoring and his strong supporting cast. Although currently underrated in fantasy drafts, Smith's potential to be a top fantasy quarterback is undeniable. Whether you need a reliable backup quarterback or a high-upside QB2, Smith presents an excellent option to consider.

In conclusion, Geno Smith's journey from struggling early in his career to becoming a thriving quarterback in fantasy football is a testament to his dedication and perseverance. The 2023 NFL season holds great promise for this rising star. As such, fans and fantasy football enthusiasts alike eagerly await to witness his continued growth and success on the field.