The Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program Livestream has been announced! Check out when the Genshin Impact livestream is happening and what we can expect this time around.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Livestream Schedule

The Version 3.6 Special Program Preview stream is scheduled for February 17th, 2023 at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. The stream on the official YouTube channel will begin 9:00 AM on the same day.

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 3/31/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)! >>>https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/TZxcEuEZSw — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 29, 2023

The announcement image for the Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program Livestream features Nahida, Dori, and Baizhu. This most likely hints at the fact that the Lesser Lord Kusanali, or Nahida as she’s more commonly known, will be getting her rerun during Version 3.6 as expected.

A new area within Sumeru is expected to be revealed. Datamining suggest their names will be Sumeru: Gavireh Lajavard and Realm of Farakhkert.

New Character – Baizhu

“Dr. Baizhu… Something is bothering him, but he won’t tell me anything… He hates death, but he’s always researching it… I don’t understand… But that’s not a problem. I know… that Dr. Baizhu is a good person.”

– A page ripped out of Qiqi’s notebook by an unknown person

As previous leaks suggested, Baizhu will be released this update, too. He has been known to players since the Traveler’s time in Liyue early on in the story. Learn more about Baizhu on our dedicated Skills, Talents, Materials, and more feature.

“Beyond Mortality” Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst character. As many may already know, Baizhu is the owner of Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue, and is closely associated with Qiqi.

His English voice actor is Sean Durrie, who has also lent his voice to Control’s Dylan Fad and Quantum Break’s Nick Masters. Yusa Kouji is his Japanese voice actor, who also voiced Sakata Kintoki and Karna in the Fate/ series, as well as Nier Replicant’s Nier, among many other characters.

New Character – Kaveh

“Mainstream Sumeru academia tends to hide a certain fact from time to time, which is that for some people, talent can occasionally be more of a burden instead. Nevertheless, this view can also be but an excuse. In truth, it is your character that determines your destiny first and foremost. The aforementioned ideas are the sort that Kaveh will persistently rebut.”

– Alhaitham

While we haven’t known him as long as Baizhu, Kaveh has also risen to the top of popular Genshin characters. This can be attributed to his looks, his demeanor, or the fact that he’s Alhaitham’s roommate-slash-frenemy. He isn’t featured on the announcement photo, but leaks also heavily suggest that Kaveh will be announced as a playable character during the Genshin Impact Version 3.6 Livestream.

“Empyrean Reflection” Kaveh is a 4-star Dendro Claymore character, the second after Yaoyao. Learn more about him on our Kaveh Skills, Materials, Talents, and more feature.

New Weapon – Jadefall’s Splendor The Jadefall’s Splendor is a 5-star Catalyst and is Baizhu’s signature weapon. It’s also expected to be his best in slot weapon.

“An ancient gem that symbolizes the will of an ancient people who sought a promised land. It still gently emanates a mysterious ancient power that protects the land.”

Stats at level 90:

ATK: 608.07

Bonus HP%: 49.62%

Primordial Jade Regalia: For 3s after using an Elemental Burst or creating a shield, the equipping character can gain the Primordial Jade Regalia effect: Restore 4.5 Energy every 2.5s, and gain 0.3% Elemental DMG Bonus for their corresponding Elemental Type for every 1,000 Max HP they possess, up to 12%. Primordial Jade Regalia will still take effect even if the equipping character is not on the field.

New Artifact Set – Vourukasha’s Glow

2-Piece: HP +20%

4-Piece: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG will be increased by 10%. After the equipping character takes DMG, the aforementioned DMG Bonus is increased by 80% for 5s. This effect increase can have 5 stacks. The duration of each stack is counted independently. These effects can be triggered even when the equipping character is not on the field.

New Artifact Set – Nymph’s Dream

2-Piece: Hydro DMG Bonus +15%

4-Piece: After Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit opponents, 1 stack of Mirrored Nymph will be triggered, lasting 8s. When under the effect of 1, 2, or 3 or more Mirrored Nymph stacks, ATK will be increased by 7%/16%/25%, and Hydro DMG will be increased by 4%/9%/15%. Mirrored Nymph stacks created by Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts exist independently.

New Events

Unnamed Festival Event

This seems to be a Sumeru-based Festival event, based on the recommendation to complete the “Inversion of Genesis” Archon Quest and Alhaitham’s Story Quest “The Illusions of the Mob.”

This event will also be Genshin Impact Version 3.6’s main event.

Fulminating Sandstorm

In response to the inexplicable dangers lurking amidst the sands, the Akademiya seeks to repel the threat using machines. You encounter an anxious researcher near Aaru Village…

Brewing Developments

You and Paimon meet a certain strange student by the Wall of Samiel to the southwest of the rainforest. She seems to be trying to test some kind of mysterious creation…

The Recollector’s Path

Though a dazzling title is appealing, a noble character of stalwart virtue is indispensable when faced with the totality of challenges. Therefore, trials must be undertaken to fully understand Sorush’s responsibilities…

New Unnamed Field Boss

It’s expected that the Genshin Impact Version 3.6 Livestream will reveal a new Dendro Field Boss.

New Enemy – Hydro Hilichurl Rogue

“Hilichurl wanderers unaffiliated to any specific tribe. They can often be found roving the wilds as if in voluntary exile.

They may also lend their aid to other hilichurls or hilichurl tribes for various reasons and go separate ways after. They seem to possess a higher level of intelligence than commonplace hilichurls.”

A mysterious hilichurl warrior that can manipulate Hydro to a certain degree. Such hilichurls will use Hydro Slimes in battle to launch Mist Bubbles. Burst these Hydro Slimes to cause their effects to rebound on the Rogues.

New Enemy – Anemo Hilichurl Rogue

“Hilichurl wanderers who do not belong to any hilichurl tribe. It almost seems as if they are searching for the fated genesis of their kind, seeking to uncover some bygone splendor that once belonged to their people.

If these monsters capable of only crude language and bereft of missing history could record their own epics and legends, the hilichurl wanderers would be the heroes in said tales.”

A mysterious hilichurl warrior that can manipulate Anemo to a certain degree. In battle, such hilichurls will enter a hovering state with the aid of Anemo Slimes. Attack these Anemo Slimes to shoot the Rogues down.

New Enemy – Consecrated Horned Crocodile

” A reptile that has mutated after feeding from greater lifeforms.

Majestic beasts are sometimes revered by human beings as the embodiment of a greater power, their visages turned to analogy to feed in reference to a person, feeding their ego. However, the majority of beasts that have absorbed the “greater power” were slain by the overwhelming nature of the power itself. Only a few among their number evolved new forms.”

A reptile that was warped and transformed by its consumption of the body of a mighty life-form. During combat, it will enter the powerful Phagocytic form. Some of its attacks will unleash Phagocytic Energy Blocks. Use the corresponding elemental attacks to destroy these Energy Blocks to absorb the power within them, which can then be unleashed when attacking the Consecrated Horned Crocodile, dealing significant DMG and paralyzing the creature temporarily.

New Enemy – Consecrated Fanged Beast

“A predator that has mutated after feeding from greater lifeforms.

Survival of the fittest is written in the law of nature. But pets and Consecrated Beast are exceptions. Human beings’ baits and the remains of immortal beings are essentially deliberate or unintentional traps. The price of coveting the gift of the strongest is much more painful than being locked in a cage.”

A predator that was warped and transformed by its consumption of the body of a mighty life-form. During combat, it will enter the powerful Phagocytic form. Some of its attacks will unleash Phagocytic Energy Blocks. Use the corresponding elemental attacks to destroy these Energy Blocks to absorb the power within them, which can then be unleashed when attacking the Consecrated Fanged Beast, dealing significant DMG and paralyzing the creature temporarily.