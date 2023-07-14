Hollywood icon George Clooney has broken his silence on the SAG-AFTRA strike, which is officially beginning picketing today.

In a statement that supports the decision by SAG-AFTRA members to strike, Clooney said that “actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living.”

He continued, “This is an inflection point in our industry. For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors, that journey starts now.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The SAG-AFTRA strike has already hit productions and premieres alike. A number of high-profile projects including Deadpool 3 have had to pause production, while others like Dune: The Sisterhood and House of the Dragon will continue on. Stars of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer including Emily Blunt and Matt Damon were seen leaving the film's U.K. premiere early (which was already started an hour earlier than expected) in solidarity with the strike.

George Clooney has been a household name in Hollywood for decades. He's most known for his leading role in the Ocean's Eleven franchise and has been a frequent collaborator of the Coen brothers, starring in films such as Hail, Ceasar!, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, and Burn After Reading. He is coming off a performance in Ticket to Paradise — which partnered him with Julia Roberts in yet another film. The rom-com also starred Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd. His most recent performance came as a surprise cameo at the end of the DCU's latest film, The Flash.

This isn't the first time he has weighed in on SAG-AFTRA matters. In 2008, he also issued a statement when there was a conflict with the guild.