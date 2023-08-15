Fans know that the college football season is close when the AP preseason poll comes out, and we finally got it on Monday. To no surprise, Georgia football came in #1. Georgia has won the last two national championships and has looked to be on a different level than the rest of college football the past two years. The Bulldogs are the favorite to win it all again this year, and they got all but three first place votes in the poll.

While Georgia football has always been one of the premier programs in college football, this is surprisingly just the second time that they have been ranked #1 to start the season. With this ranking, the Bulldogs join an elite list of CFB programs to have multiple preseason #1 rankings, according to a tweet from AP Top 25. Those programs are Oklahoma football (10), Alabama football (9), Ohio State football (8), USC football (7), Florida State football (6), Nebraska football (6), Notre Dame football (5), Florida football (3), Miami football (3), Clemson football (2), Georgia football (2) and Michigan football (2).

Georgia's top spot in the AP Poll is great, and I'm sure the Bulldogs are happy about it, but at the end of the day, their only focus is winning another championship. Last season, Georgia completed the perfect season by going 15-0 with a conference title and a national title, and that's what is on their mind again this season.

It is also important to note that the AP Poll has no effect on the College Football Playoff rankings, which is the poll that determines who makes the playoff at the end of the season. The first ranking comes out on Halloween night, and if Georgia is undefeated at that point, they will more than likely be #1 in that poll as well.