Despite struggling for a lot of the 2024 season, Georgia begins the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoffs as the No. 2 seed. The Bulldogs' 22-19 overtime win over Texas in the SEC Championship Game secured them a first-round bye as they await the winner of Indiana and Notre Dame.

While Georgia ended the regular season with a 10-2 record, they underwhelmed in several different matchups, including a 44-42 eight-overtime win over Georgia Tech to end the year. The Kirby Smart-led team undeniably boasts one of the most talented rosters in the country but has been hit-or-miss all year long.

After losing to Alabama in Week 5, Georgia snuck into the SEC title game after the Crimson Tide stumbled against Oklahoma in Week 13. Their ensuing win over Texas was their second of the season. The Bulldogs previously topped the then-No. 1-ranked Longhorns on Oct. 19, 30-15.

However, in their championship win over Texas, Georgia lost starting quarterback Carson Beck. The senior took a blindside hit at the end of the first half and suffered an elbow injury, forcing Smart to close out the game with sophomore Gunner Stockton.

With Beck's status for the College Football Playoffs up in the air, Georgia appears more vulnerable than they have been in previous seasons. However, their struggles extend beyond their longtime signal-caller, leaving them at risk of an upset loss regardless of who is under center.

Georgia's offense is their fatal flaw

While not as potent as in previous years, Georgia's defense has not been an issue for most of 2024. Led by All-Americans Malaki Starks and Jalon Walker, the Bulldogs' defense has been inconsistent at times but has still limited their opponents to 21.8 points per game. In the SEC, that is a very respectable number.

Instead, when they have struggled in 2024, social media has been quick to blame Beck. He certainly deserves some of the criticism, but Beck has not been Georgia's main problem. Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has taken the brunt of the heat from Georgia fans, while others have pointed out their erratic offensive line.

When Georgia has struggled, its running game — or lack thereof — has often limited them. With a running back room consisting of Trevor Etienne, Branson Robinson, and Nate Frazier, the Bulldogs entered 2024 with one of the best backfields on paper. However, injuries and inconsistency have limited the group all season long.

With injuries to Robinson and Etienne, Frazier led Georgia in 2024 with 634 rushing yards on the year. He has taken over down the stretch, serving as the team's top rusher in five of their final six games. However, even averaging 4.9 yards per carry, Frazier has topped 100 yards just once.

In the two games Georgia has lost, they ran for an average of just 69.5 yards per game. Etienne led them against Alabama with 55 yards while Frazier led them against Ole Miss with 47. Game script certainly played a part, but faulty play-calling and subpar offensive line play were even bigger concerns.

While Beck shined in the loss to the Crimson Tide, he struggled against the Rebels. His questionable status is worth monitoring, particularly with Georgia passing the ball at the 22nd-highest rate in the country. In relief of Beck, Stockton threw for just 71 yards in the second half.

There is no denying that Smart and Bobo have the talent in the backfield to deploy a run-heavy scheme should Beck be ruled out, but they have never attempted such a game plan all season long. Both Indiana and Notre Dame have boasted stout defenses the entire year, giving the QB1-less Bulldogs a sneaky tough opening matchup regardless of who they face.