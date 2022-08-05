3 Georgia Bulldogs burning questions as 2022 preseason camp kicks off

The Georgia Bulldogs achieved what every college football team dreams of last season. Behind a generational defense, the Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980. Beating a longtime demon in Alabama, who won the previous seven matchups, only made the feeling better.

Every team faces questions heading into a new season, even the defending national champions. None of those questions involve their head coach, though, as Georgia signed Kirby Smart to a massive extension in the offseason. However, this Georgia football roster has a few question marks throughout as preseason camp gets underway this week.

The Bulldogs are still one of the most talented teams in the country and should easily compete for a conference and national championship. But they lost significant talent from last season, both to the NFL and the transfer portal. To go back-to-back, Georgia will need to answer these questions before and during the 2022 college football season.

Georgia Football 2022 Burning Questions

3. Will any freshmen earn starting roles?

Georgia consistently pulls in top recruiting classes year after year. The Bulldogs’ 2022 recruiting class, ranked third in the country by 247Sports, is no different. They added five five-stars and 17 four-stars over the offseason.

The Bulldogs normally allow players to learn the system for a year before giving them a starting role. Given the amount of talent they lost from last season with just 10 starters returning, some freshmen will need to step up.

All of the five-star recruits Georgia added are defensive players, including three defensive backs. The Bulldogs only return three defensive starters, so their top recruits may see the field right away. In particular, two top-20 recruits in defensive lineman Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks could be immediate impact players.

2. Who are the top wide receivers?

If there was any weakness for the Bulldogs in 2021, it was wide receiver. Georgia had no wide receivers with 500 yards last season, and none with more than five touchdowns. With the Bulldogs having one of football’s best tight ends in Brock Bowers, and only passing on 43.1% of plays, the lack of a receiving threat was mostly a non-issue.

An already thin wide receiver room got even thinner in the offseason. Georgia lost Jermaine Burton, its leading wideout last season, to the transfer portal early in the offseason. The Bulldogs also lost George Pickens, who missed most of last season with an injury, to the NFL as well.

Entering the season, Georgia’s top two receivers appear to be sophomores A.D. Mitchell and Ladd McConkey. The pair combined for 873 yards and nine scores last season. They should be a solid duo, but the depth receivers need to play their part to complement them.

Most of the Bulldogs’ other receivers are either injury-prone, such as Kearis Jackson, or freshman such as C.J. Smith. The receivers have talent, but they’ll have to put it together this season.

1. How does Georgia replace its defensive stars?

The Bulldogs’ defense was one of the best in college football history last season. Naturally, many of the players on said defense heard their name called early on in the NFL Draft. Five Georgia defenders went in the first round of the draft, including first overall pick Travon Walker.

The three starters returning on Georgia’s defense are Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo and Christopher Smith. All are great players, but some other positions are still a mystery.

Key rotational players such as defensive lineman Jalen Carter and linebacker Robert Beal will likely take on a bigger role this season in some positions. Newer faces such as cornerbacks Kamari Lassiter and Nyland Green will need to step up in other positions. New players stepping up to replace the departures on defense is the biggest key to Georgia’s chances of repeating.