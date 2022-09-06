Defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, started their 2022 season off in a big way. The Bulldogs took on the Oregon Ducks in what turned out to be a very one-sided contest.

In a matchup between two top 25-teams, The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs took down the 11th-ranked Oregon Ducks with a final score of 49-3.

The Georgia Bulldogs appear on pace to make another run at the National Championship. With their offense seemingly firing on all cylinders, and the defense looking like it picked up where it left off, this group could be a threat yet again.

This game not only showed the overall disparity between the Pac-12 and the SEC, but it also showed just how much of a threat Georgia may be.

On the way to their dismantling of the Ducks, several players stood out for Georgia. The offense and defense had players who were consistently making their presence felt. But some were able to separate themselves from the pack.

The Bulldogs’ biggest standout players from Week 1 win over Oregon

4. WR Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey was a solid receiving option for the Bulldogs in 2021. In 15 total games, he recorded 31 receptions for 447 receiving options and five receiving touchdowns. He added another 44 yards and one rushing touchdown on the ground.

In week one, McConkey seemingly picked up right where he left off. He recorded five receptions for 73 receiving yards and one touchdown. He also rushed twice, recording eight yards on the ground and one more touchdown.

Ladd McConkey looks to be a focal point within this Georgia offense throughout the season. He has consistently shown that he can do a lot with the ball in his hands. And the team clearly wants to utilize him in any way possible.

3. Entire Georgia Defense

After last year’s championship season, the Bulldogs’ defense was dismantled by the NFL draft. The defensive unit lost eight starters to the NFL, with nearly all of them being day one picks.

Headed into the season, many people were questioning how good the group could be. By losing so many key playmakers, it was widely believed that the defense could potentially take a step back. But that doesn’t seem to be the case as they were able to keep the Ducks’ offense at bay for four entire quarters.

The Georgia Bulldogs’ defense as a whole stood out. While several players led the group, it was a team effort to do what they did.

The defense held a promising Oregon Ducks offense to just three total points and 313 total yards. This broke down as just 173 passing yards and 140 rushing yards.

The defense was on the field for 68 total plays. They ended the game also coming up with two interceptions.

If this unit can even slightly resemble that of last season, the rest of college football needs to be on the lookout. The defense was able to impose their will and made it look easy when doing it.

2. RB Kenny McIntosh

The Georgia Bulldogs have a long history of producing elite running backs. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, both D’Andre Swift and Nick Chubb will be the lead-backs on their teams. In total, there are six Georgia running backs currently on active rosters.

If Kenny McIntosh continues to play at a high level, he could be the next member of the Georgia Bulldogs to join the list.

After two seasons where McIntosh was fighting for snaps in the backfield, he received a bigger role in 2021. Last season, he recorded 570 yards from scrimmage while scoring five touchdowns.

Kenny McIntosh looks to be both a strong threat out of the backfield and a legitimate playmaker in the passing game.

During the team’s season opener, McIntosh immediately made his presence felt. He rushed for just 18 yards on five carries. But he still managed to score one touchdown on the ground.

Through the air, he was a whole other monster. He finished the game as the Georgia Bulldogs’ leading receiver, recording nine receptions for 117 receiving yards. In total, he averaged 13 yards per reception.

If McIntosh can continue to play at this level, he could be in for a massive season.

1. QB Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett put together a strong season in 2021, cementing himself as the Bulldogs QB1.

On the way to the team’s National Championship, Bennett recorded 2,862 passing yards for 29 touchdowns and seven touchdowns.

While Bennett put in several massive performances in 2021, many speculated what time of quarterback he was. They argued that he was nothing more than an average player surrounded by strong weapons.

But he looks to change that narrative in 2022. Bennett put up career-high numbers against the Oregon Ducks.

In just over three quarters, Stetson Bennet threw for 368 yards and two touchdowns. At times, it looked effortless for the offense. Ten different receivers brought in passes with Bennett making several big throws.

If he can regularly put up performances like this, he could make a run for the Heisman.