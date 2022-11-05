Georgia football fans troll Tennessee with hilarious College Gameday signs

The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers are set to clash in a huge matchup with major College Football Playoff implications. The no. 1 Volunteers and the no. 3 Bulldogs are grappling for the title of ‘best team in the nation’- and the unstoppable Tennessee football offense figures to be an interesting matchup against the immovable Georgia defense.

Given the high stakes of the matchup, the fans in Athens will likely bring the energy. Judging by their hilarious College Gameday signs, Bulldogs fans are already on their A-game. Georgia football fans trolled the Volunteers with these amusing signs. Here are some of the best.

As this Georgia football fan feels, the Bulldogs are playing ‘chess’ while the Tennessee Volunteers are merely playing checkers. It has certainly felt like that for much of the season, at least, up until the Vols began to take off with three straight wins over ranked opponents Florida, LSU and Alabama.

We shall see who is really the one playing chess on Saturday. But the Bulldogs faithful weren’t done just yet. They hit the Volunteers where it hurts with these next two College Gameday signs.

"Peyton Manning's Forehead Covers More Than Tennessee's Defense" pic.twitter.com/6IYESFgo7i — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 5, 2022

That’s just wrong. The Bulldogs came for Tennessee football alum and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who has an infamously large forehead. Big enough that it covers more than the Volunteers defense? That remains to be seen.

What also remains to be seen is how the Georgia football fans will act if their team pulls off the massive win over Tennessee. That question was answered by this fan.

Good morning from Athens 😬 pic.twitter.com/GsfDj4aj3H — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 5, 2022

Yikes. This Georgia football fan’s sign is poking fun at the Volunteers, who teared their goalpost down after the huge win over Alabama earlier this year. Don’t expect Georgia fans to do the same.

But do expect a hostile environment on Saturday afternoon when these two SEC heavyweights collide.