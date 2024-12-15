Sophomore quarterback Gunner Stockton might get a chance to prove himself as the quarterback of Georgia's future in the 2024-2025 College Football Playoffs. However, that is not stopping the Bulldogs from exploring the transfer portal in search of their next quarterback.

After it was reported that Georgia was interested in former Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Bulldogs are now scheduled to host Alabama transfer Dylan Lonergan, per On3 Sports' Pete Nakos. Lonergan, a redshirt freshman, has three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2025.

In his lone active year in Tuscaloosa, Lonergan has been unable to progress through Alabama's depth chart. He was the third quarterback off the bench behind Jalen Milroe, followed by Ty Simpson and Austin Mack. In two games in 2024, Lonergan completed five of his six passes for 23 yards.

As a former four-star recruit, Lonergan is a native of Snellville, roughly an hour away from Georgia's campus in Athens. The Bulldogs were one of the several teams that sent him an offer before he committed to Alabama in 2023. A two-sport athlete in high school, Lonergan also was on the Crimson Tide baseball team in 2023 but did not participate the following spring.

Whether it is Lonergan or not, Georgia will need to seek its next quarterback in the ensuing summer. Longtime starter Carson Beck is in the final few games of his college football career and will not return in 2025.

Georgia awaits Indiana-Notre Dame winner for CFP matchup

Before Kirby Smart can turn his full attention to the offseason, Georgia awaits the winner of the Indiana-Notre Dame first-round matchup to determine their next opponent in the College Football Playoffs. The Bulldogs secured a first-round bye after defeating Texas in the SEC Championship Game.

In search of their next signal-caller, Georgia figures to get a good look at Stockton in the playoffs. Beck is on track to miss their next game with the elbow injury he suffered against Texas, setting the table for Stockton to get his first career start.

Like Lonergan, Stockton is a former four-star recruit who spent the first two years of his career buried on the depth chart. However, he played the full second half against Texas and guided the Bulldogs to their third SEC title win in four years.

Georgia's success in the College Football Playoffs will likely determine Stockton's future with the team. A promising end to the year plausibly gives him the job moving forward, while a letdown performance would most certainly lead to Smart further examining the portal.