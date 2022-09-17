Georgia football LB reveals plan that shut down Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Georgia football defeated South Carolina 48-7 on Saturday. The Bulldogs offense was electric throughout despite QB Stetson Bennett feeling under the weather. Meanwhile, the defense had one primary goal which led to success on their side of the ball. Bulldogs Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson revealed Georgia football’s gameplan in reference to Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler in the contest, per Dawn Nation.

“We had a thing called ‘Rattle Rattler,” so we rattled him, we were able to contain him,” Dumas-Johnson said.

Spencer Rattler has endured a downfall over the past couple of years. He was a Heisman candidate in 2020 with Oklahoma. Rattler was a star in the making and people predicted even bigger things for him in his second season. However, Rattler ended up getting benched in 2021 and ultimately transferred to South Carolina. Although his name does not strike fear in opponents like it once did, Georgia football still displayed respect for him.

The fact that their defense based their attack around containing him speaks volumes about Rattler’s ability. And the Bulldogs’ plan worked out.

Rattler finished 13-25 with only 118 yards through the air and 2 interceptions. Georgia football’s “Rattle Rattler” plan got the job done. But it was not all Spencer Rattler’s fault. There was almost no receivers open all game long which placed the South Carolina QB in an extremely difficult position. The Bulldogs elite defense did a wonderful job of locking down the Gamecocks’ receivers.

Georgia football is looking sharp so far. They will continue to be a force against anyone they face moving forward.