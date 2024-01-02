Georgia is the early favorites.

The College Football Playoff gave fans everything they wanted as Michigan defeated Alabama and Washington topped Texas in a pair of thrilling games. Now, the title game is the Wolverines against the Huskies. But, it's never too early to look ahead, and the latest odds have the Georgia football program as the favorite to win the 2025 national championship, courtesy of FanDuel.

Georgia: +400

Alabama: +550

Ohio State: +700

Texas: +850

Michigan: +1000

Oregon: +1200

It shouldn't be a surprise that Georgia emerges as an early favorite. The only loss this year came against Alabama in the SEC title game, and the Georgia football program arguably could've still made the four-team playoff field.

Kirby Smart always has his team ready to compete, and even with Brock Bowers and others entering the NFL Draft, there is no shortage of star power on the Georgia football team next season and beyond.

The Big Ten Conference has three teams on the list above with Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon, who are joining alongside Washington, USC, and UCLA in 2024. The SEC is adding Texas and Oklahoma, so there are two SEC programs on here as well. Ole Miss and LSU are right behind Oregon in the list at +1500 0dds, so it could be an ultra-competitive first season in the new-look conferences for both sides.

The Georgia football team had won back-to-back national titles and fell short of an opportunity to get the three-peat, but there should be good reason why they are the favorites to take home the trophy one year from now.