Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program have won back-to-back national championships and have sent too many players to count to the NFL. So, they are always going to be in the front of the recruiting world, at least for the foreseeable future. Now, the Bulldogs have landed tight end Ethan Barbour, a four-star tight end in the Class of 2025, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

‘Four-star tight end Ethan Barbour of Alpharetta (GA) High announced his commitment to Georgia Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-3, 230 pounder chose the Bulldogs over Auburn and South Carolina.'

Barbour made a bold claim as well after picking Georgia: “I want to be the best Tight End in the nation and Georgia can help me do that.”

Barbour chose the Georgia football program over South Carolina and Auburn and he plays high school football at Alpharetta High School in Georgia, so playing for the in-state favorites makes sense. What stood out to Harbour was the consistent effort by Georgia on the recruiting front as well as tight end coach Todd Hartley.

“What stood off in the end is the consistency that Georgia had with me. They have been recruiting me since day 1 and they haven’t stopped since. Another factor was the way Coach Hartley develops his TE’s. Coach Harley develops his TE’s to know how to block a 6 Technique, block on the 2nd level effectively, run routes, and get yards after the catch. You’re going to have to do all of these on the Pro level. So, he is going to prepare me for that. As well as just the school. Great fan base, campus, education, etc.”

Hartley has developed Darnell Washington, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and is working with Brock Bowers, who will be in the NFL next season, so Barbour is headed to a terrific program for tight ends.