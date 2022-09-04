After winning the College Football Playoff trophy last season, the Georgia Bulldogs have picked up right where they left off. The third-ranked program in the country faced off against a familiar foe: Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks. Lanning was the team’s defensive coordinator during their championship run. However, there was no mercy shown by Kirby Smart’s team, completely dominated them in a 49-3 blowout.

After the game, Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on how Dan Lanning handled his first game as Oregon’s coach. The Georgia football head coach believed that his former DC can put it all together after this loss. However, Smart also said some things that were true, but definitely sounded a bit harsh. (via Brandon Marcello)

“He’s gonna do a really good job at Oregon. He’s relentless. They’ll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He’ll never say that but he knows we’ve got better players.”

While it may sound harsh, that was just the truth of what transpired in their game. Oregon’s players were pretty good, but they were outmatched by the sheer talent of Georgia’s football squad. The Bulldogs just seemed to be faster and stronger than their opponents. The Ducks couldn’t keep up on both sides of the ball.

This domination will hopefully be the sign of good things to come for the Bulldogs in the 2022 college football season. They are looking to defend their crown against some stiff competition. With teams like Alabama and Ohio State lurking in the background, you can never be too sure about your place in the country. We’ll see if Georgia can maintain this dominant pace all season long.