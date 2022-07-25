Georgia football star OLB Nolan Smith among 2 players in the clear after offseason arrests

The good news keeps on coming for the Georgia football program. Just last week, the university extended last year’s national championship-winning head coach Kirby Smart to a monster, $112.5 million contract, making him the highest-paid coach in college football. On Monday, the Bulldogs received some good news on linebacker Nolan Smith and long-snapper William Mote, two players who were arrested this offseason. 247 Sports has the details.

“Legal cases involving two Georgia football players this offseason were resolved, according to a report Monday morning by the Athens (Ga.) Banner-Herald. Bulldogs long snapper William Mote and outside linebacker Nolan Smith are both in the clear after facing charges stemming from separate offseason arrests, the publication reported. Mote’s charge was dismissed by the prosecuting attorney while Smith completed a pre-trial diversion program.”

Mote was arrested in January after he allegedly destroyed a single-pane window of a downtown Athens law office. The long snapper told the authorities that he had went drinking and mistakenly thought the office was his friend’s house. The incident occurred after the Bulldogs’ national championship victory.

Nolan Smith, a senior linebacker, was pulled over after he was speeding in a construction zone. Then, police discovered he was driving with an expired license.

Now, Georgia football fans can rest assured that the team will have two key pieces ready to go ahead of their 2022 college football title defense.