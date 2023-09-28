Georgia football's Week 5 opponent will be none other than the Auburn Tigers. The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry game has been a long storied tradition, although this year may not be the most competitive showdown. Or will it?

You'll hear analysts across the college football realm (myself included) discuss how we don't truly know what certain teams are yet because they have yet to play anyone of merit. Georgia football falls into that category.

The No. 1 Bulldogs have only faced one true noteworthy opponent in SEC East rival South Carolina two weeks ago, whom they beat 24-14. A win is a win no matter how it's achieved, but the Bulldogs certainly didn't resemble a two-time national champion in that game. They let the Gamecocks hang around far longer than those in Athens, GA would have liked, that included a 14-3 halftime lead. That's not to mention their struggles holding onto the ball and missed big plays against UAB last week.

Auburn, meanwhile, in their first year under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is coming off their first loss of the season to Texas A&M. In a rebuilding year, no one is expecting too much from Freeze and the Tigers in Year 1, but the fact that this will be Georgia's first road test should at least give this matchup another look. So, let's delve into some Georgia football Week 5 predictions.

4. Georgia gets surprised, Auburn stays close for a while thanks to the run game

We know that Georgia is talented, that goes without saying. We also know, for those who have watched them this season, that they aren't exactly dominating their opponents as expected. This is a different team from last season, particularly at quarterback. The Bulldogs are also dealing with injuries to some key defenders and at running back. Accounting for that, plus this being Georgia's first road game in a historic rivalry game, the element of surprise is likely to appear.

We know that Auburn loves running the ball; it accounts for 62 percent of their offense. They currently rank second in the SEC in rushing offense with 197 yards per game on the ground, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Georgia hasn't faced this kind of running attack yet, even though they only allow teams to rush for 72 yards per game. Georgia is going to have to prove they can dominate at the line of scrimmage, and while it may seem easy to do against a one-dimensional team like Auburn football, it's not a certainty. Watch out if Auburn starts eating up chunks of yardage and the clock.

3. Georgia holds Auburn to under 120 passing yards

In a stat presented on Late Kick with Josh Pate, a concerning statistic for Auburn coming into this game is that the Tigers have been held to under 100 yards passing in their last five games against Power Five opponents. The Bulldogs football team is currently allowing 217 passing yards per game as a defense. But with a statistic that staggering, coupled with uncertainty at the quarterback position, making Auburn one-dimensional, it seems unlikely that Auburn will throw for more than 120 yards (and even that might be generous). I say that because surely Freeze has a better passing game plan in mind against Georgia.

2. Carson Beck throws for 280 yards and two touchdowns

Carson Beck has had the challenging job of replacing two-time national champion Stetson Bennett. Many are forgetting, though, that it wasn't just Bennett who left Georgia for the NFL, but also the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator from last year, Todd Monken. The offense is now entrusted to Beck and Mike Bobo, who still appear to be finding their way a bit.

Can this be the game that Georgia and Beck have to make crucial plays down the field? If, somehow, Auburn were to take an early lead and hold onto it into the fourth quarter, Georgia would be forced to throw the ball. That means Beck would be heavily relied upon to make smart decisions, move the ball down the field, and get it into the end zone.

Beck comes through, throws for 280 yards and two touchdowns in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry.

1. Georgia wins but doesn't cover the spread

I don't believe there are many scenarios in which Georgia football loses this game. Georgia is just too talented, even if they come into this game with some injuries and aren't playing up to their usual standard as of yet. I do believe, however, that Georgia lets teams hang around longer than they should, when they should have put them away earlier in games.

Auburn football is a sneaky team for the Bulldogs to face. Through the running game and their defense, they'll keep this game close, at least close enough for Auburn to cover the +14.5 spread. Their defense, by the way, has recorded 10 sacks, five interceptions, four forced fumbles, and has scored one touchdown this season. Georgia wins 23-19, making it seven in a row over Auburn.