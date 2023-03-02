Georgia Football’s Jalen Carter faces charges for reckless driving and racing related to a crash that killed Georgia football teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. It turns out, Carter was also cited for speeding back in September by Athens-Clarke County Police, according to Marc Weiszer of Athens Banner-Herald.

The citation was obtained by Athens Banner-Herald from an open records request on Wednesday.

At 7:29 p.m. on Sept. 22 at 2656 Atlanta Highway, Jalen Carter was clocked driving a Jeep Cherokee at 89 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone, according to Weiszer. He also received two other citations at the time for the Jeep Cherokee’s front windshield tint and material that obstructs vision.

He also has two more citations. One was on June 10, 2019 at 9:43 p.m. when he received a warning regarding his dealer tag. The other was on June 19, 2022 at 12:16 a.m. for a disabled vehicle.

Jalen Carter declared for the NFL Draft in January, and he was often one of the first picks in mock drafts.

Warrants were issued for his arrest on Wednesday that alleged Carter and Georgia football recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were racing in the early morning on Jan. 15, when LeCroy’s car crashed, killing her and Willock.

Carter released a statement on Wednesday asserting that when all of the facts are known he will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing, and that there has been inaccurate information reported so far.

Carter reportedly left Indianapolis, the cite of the NFL Combine, to return to Athens and answer the misdemeanor charges against him.