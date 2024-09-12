ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Georgia opens up their SEC schedule as they visit Kentucky. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia-Kentucky prediction and pick.

Georgia enters the game sitting at 2-0 and has been dominant in the process. They opened against Clemson in Atlanta. They started slow, with just two field goals in the first half, but would take off from there. Georgia put up 28 points in the second half to win 34-3. Last week, they would face Tenessee Tech. They would take a 24-0 halftime lead and would go on to win the game 48-3.

Meanwhile, Kentucky is 1-1 this year. They opened up with a win over Southern Miss. Kentucky would lead 24-0 going into the half, and would keep Southern Miss off the board, winning the game 31-0. Last week, they would host South Carolina. It was a tight first half, as Kentucky added two late field goals to make it 10-6 with South Carolina in the lead. In the second half, South Carolina took off. They would go on to defeat Kentucky 31-6.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia-Kentucky Odds

Georgia: -24.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -4000

Kentucky: +24.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1400

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Kentucky

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia is led by Carson Beck this year. He has completed 70.7 percent of his passes, going 41 for 58 on the year. He has passed for 520 yards this year with seven touchdowns. Further, he has not thrown an interception while he has been protected well. Beck has been sacked just once this year, while he has for 37 yards in six scrambles this year.

In the receiving game, Arian Smith has led the way. He has nine receptions on the year with 129 yards and one touchdown. Furthermore, tight end Lawson Luckie has been solid as well/ He has brought in just four receptions, but has 80 yards and a score. Colbie Young has scored twice this year, going for three receptions for 21 yards and two scores. Overall, six different receivers have a touchdown reception this year. Nate Fraizer has led the way in the running game. He has 17 carries for 111 yards with a touchdown. Trevor Etienne was also solid in his first game of the year, running five times for 78 yards.

The defense has been led by Jalon Walker up front. The linebacker has nine tackles this year, while also having 1.5 sacks on the year. Overall, Georgia has five sacks this year, with Walker leading the way. Still, they have forced just two turnovers this year. Malaki Starks has one, with an interception. Meanwhile, Dan Jackson has recovered a fumble this year.

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is led by former Georgia backup Brock Vandagriff. He has completed just 15 of 28 passes for 199 yards and three scores in his two games this year. Further, he has thrown two interceptions and been sacked for times on the year. Still, he struggled enough last week that Gavin Wimsatt saw some time. He completed just three of seven passes for 14 yards and an interception. He did run six times for 44 yards though.

Dane Key has led the receiving core. He has five receptions for 96 yards on the year but has not scored. Meanwhile, Ja'Mori Maclin has three receptions for 68 yards. Barion Brown has two touchdowns this year, having four receptions and 28 yards. Meanwhile, Jordan Dingle has the other touchdown reception. In the running game, Demi Sumo-Karndbaye leads the way. He has 25 carries for 129 yards on the year and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Jason Patterson has 14 carries for 73 yards.

On defense Zion Childress has led the way. He is tied for the team lead in tackles, while also having a sack. JJ Weaver has led the team in sacks this year, with two of them, while Kentucky has six total sacks on the season. Kentucky has also forced three turnovers. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, JQ Hardaway, and Ty Brant all have interceptions this year.

Final Georgia-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

The Kentucky offense has struggled this year. While they did score well against Southern Miss, they struggled heavily to move the ball against South Carolina. They will struggle again this week against a dominant Georgia defense. Against South Carolina, Kentucky managed just 183 total yards, with only 44 passing yards. Georgia has a better pass defense than South Carolina and it will be a struggle for Kentucky to score. Further, Georgia has been great this year. Not only has the defense been good, they have controlled the ball, and been able to score at will in their last six quarters. Take Georgia in this one.

Final Georgia-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Georgia -24.5 (-105)