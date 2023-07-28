Former Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, who went through a highly publicized breakup with Shakira, has shared his advice for musicians Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro following their recent split. The couple's breakup came as a surprise to many, with no prior rumors or indications of problems in their relationship, People shares. While they have spoken about the matter, they have kept the details private.

Gerard Piqué, having dealt with his own share of public scrutiny during his split with the Waka Waka singer, believes it is better to keep personal matters out of the public eye. He advised Rosalía and Alejandro to do the same, stating, “I think it's better that these things… I don't like people talking about this.”

The former footballer emphasized the importance of making a clear statement and then allowing others to share their opinions. He spoke from his own experience, having faced immense backlash after his breakup with Shakira, who referenced him in her songs post-breakup.

Days after the news of their split was confirmed, Rosalía shared a heartfelt statement on her Instagram Story, expressing her love, respect, and admiration for Alejandro. She urged her followers to understand and respect the difficult moment they were going through.

Similarly, Alejandro also addressed the split on his Twitter account, confirming their engagement had ended a few months ago. He clarified that their breakup was not due to third-party involvement or infidelity, and he requested space to process the situation. However, he expressed frustration over erroneous public allegations that emerged during this time.

The musicians had been in a relationship for over three years and were engaged before deciding to part ways. Despite the challenges, Rosalía's emotional performance at Lollapalooza Paris showed her resilience as she performed her song “Hentai” with the support of the crowd.