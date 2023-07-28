Colombian singer Shakira has been making headlines with her recent outings, and her latest one has raised eyebrows. The Waka Waka hitmaker, who separated from her partner of 12 years, Gerard Pique, last year in June, was recently spotted enjoying a fun-filled day with singer Rauw Alejandro in Puerto Rico, according to DailyMail.

In a video shared on Twitter, Shakira was seen swimming in a river with Rauw and her two sons, whom she shares with the former Barcelona star. The two singers seemed to be in high spirits, sparking speculations about their relationship.

La mismísima Shakira llevando a sus hijos a bañarse al río, en compañía de Rauw q sirvió de guía turístico….Ella lo entendió todo en esta vida por eso es la 👑 de la música en Latam.😍👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/nWozXzC3HL — pau@ (@paulitiando46) July 24, 2023

Shakira and Rauw have been friends since collaborating on the song “Te Felicito” last year, but their recent outing has added fuel to the dating rumors. Notably, Rauw Alejandro had recently ended his three-year relationship with singer Rosalía, just two months after their engagement.

The singer's love life has been a subject of interest since her separation from Gerard Pique. She has been linked to at least four men, including Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton, and NBA star Jimmy Butler. Shakira and Jimmy were spotted having dinner at the Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London earlier this month, and sources claim that they have been out a few times. However, it's still too early to determine if there's long-term potential in their relationship.

As for Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía, their breakup made headlines as well. Rosalía recently spoke about the end of their relationship, expressing love, respect, and admiration for Rauw. She thanked her fans for understanding and respecting their difficult moment.

With Shakira and Rauw Alejandro's recent river outing together, fans and media are keeping a close eye on their relationship status. For now, it seems like the two singers are enjoying each other's company and sparking interest among their fans.