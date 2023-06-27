Shakira opened up about how she was dealing with the hospitalization of her father William Mebarak Chadid concurrently with her break up with ex Gerard Pique. Her father comforted her while he was in the ICU; she said he had to “console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation,” per E! News.

“Everything happened at once,” Shakira said. “My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.”

Shakira and Gerard Pique called it quits in June 2022 after being together for almost ten years. The two even share kids together, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. Pique is currently dating Clara Chia Marti since their break up.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Hips Don't Lie singer recalled felling like she couldn't survive and how she wished her “best friend” — her father — could be there for her when she needed it. Her dad's recovery had been “very hard and slow.” But on the bright side, they celebrated his 91st in September.

“He has overcome COVID once, two accidents, one pneumonia and five surgeries—all of this at 91 years of age, in less than six months,” she said. “My dad is the biggest example of resilience, and my mother has been by his side day and night. They have both been a reflection of that dream that didn't come true for me. But I hope they are role models for my kids of love, of patience in relationships, of absolute devotion and zest for life.”