The original Ghostbusters is one of the many '80s films that has taken its foothold as a cultural icon. After a long dormancy and divisive reboot, 2021 brought the world Afterlife. While it was rife with fan service shenanigans, it was a likable enough journey. Laying the groundwork for a continuation of the universe, a follow-up, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, was inevitable. Some extra cast members later and a relocation back to New York City, the world of busting ghosts is back.
Frozen Empire builds on the legacy of the Spengler family whilst returning with more familiar faces and a handful of new ones to boot. But there are too many guests at this party. A bloated cast isn’t the only thing that throws a wrench in the new Ghostbusters adventure.
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Review
After being gifted the legendary Ghostbusters firehouse from the wealthy Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), the Spengler family and their de facto father figure, Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), are the newest NYC paranormal hunters. Speeding down the busy Manhattan streets whilst grabbing ghosts leads to some issues for the quartet. Now Mayor Walter Peck (William Atherton) is still looking for any reason to put the Busters out of business.
Property destruction and child endangerment all lead to young Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace) having to take a back seat until she is 18. This, along with the recent purchase Ray made of a strange orb is all leading to a possible world-ending affair. And NYC is ground zero for this upcoming apocalypse.
Trying to summarize all the events and players in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is nearly impossible. The wind-up to the actual story is so long. Stuffing the events with too much story in the two-hour runtime is only exasperated by poorly described plot points. One of the many inventions introduced to the new film is a device that can remove spirits from possessed/haunted objects. Then 90 minutes down the road, it all of a sudden can do things that aren’t explained previously.
Items are destroyed and then fixed minutes later. Ray’s (Dan Akroyd) new orb crashes down and breaks his glass countertop. Cut to much later in the day/possibly the next day, and he is just now picking it up. These are small examples used to not ruin larger parts of the story. But, it is a larger problem that exists from the start to the finish of the film.
They Called the Right People
Even though a big issue with Frozen Empire is the overpacked cast, the newest additions are the best part. It is initially strange that they did everything they could to bring every single character from Afterlife into Frozen Empire. Literal children from Oklahoma find reasons to just be in NYC somehow. Plus, you bring back more classic Ghostbusters cast members like Annie Potts and William Atherton.
Then, you throw in new faces like Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, and my personal favorite modern comedian, James Acaster. These new additions are the best part of the film. Nostalgia is great, and that one Bill Murray “interrogation” scene might be the best single scene. But, it might have been time to let go of the past and move this into the future at a swift pace.
Patton is only in the film for a short scene, but he lays down some classic Oswalt humor. Kumail takes a little time to get into his full rhythm. Once he is there though, he shines.
The best part still comes down to James Acaster. Yes, some of it might have to do with me being a big fan of his. It was great to see that they cast him to play an actual character and not just play himself. While some of his patented witty humor gets used at times, this is a nice meaty role that lets out his range. He is an actual moving part of the picture, though he is wasted in the film’s finale.
I also need to wonder if I am overthinking things, or did they add weird easter eggs for his character? His last name is Pinfield. Sure, it is a stretch, but was that a nod to one of his old bands, Pindrop? At one point, he mentions rubbing a lamp. It could be a line for anyone to deliver. But, I know I’m not the only one wondering if that is an Off Menu reference.
You Can’t Keep a Good Buster Down
Continuing along the nostalgia train, there are other cameos beyond Atherton and Potts that stir up the…well, pot. Even though it is not a spoiler of any kind, there is one cameo I will leave unnamed. But that is the fun and easy type of addition to any film. Bringing Slimer back into the mix, however, is just another portion of overstuffing. His presence is unnecessary and leads pretty much nowhere. He has no interaction with any of the OG team and it is an inclusion for inclusions sack.
His addition to the film only adds an extra 10 to 15 minutes of runtime, all for a payoff joke that doesn’t need to be there. I’m not saying you have to make him the friendly mascot of the cartoon days where he is an actual member of the Busters. But, making him a more familiar face instead of a menace might have led to something more interesting.
Should You Watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?
If you’re a fan of the franchise, there is no reason you shouldn’t see Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The only reason for anyone to run out and catch it ASAP would be for the newer elements. But, even as much as I enjoy those elements, it still doesn’t make a worthy viewing experience.
Grade: C+
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will be released on March 22.