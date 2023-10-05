The New York Giants enter Week 5 on the heels of yet another debilitating loss. The Giants looked listless and powerless against a spirited Seattle Seahawks squad. Consequently, the Giants enter Week 5 carrying a 1-3 record facing a Miami Dolphins squad eager to bounce back. As such, the Giants have to be wary of the Dolphins in Week 5. As the Giants prepare to face the Dolphins, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for New York.

New York Giants Dropped Another One in Week 4

The Giants lost to the Seahawks in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season with a final score of 24-3. The Giants allowed a franchise-record 11 sacks and turned the ball over three times. They also committed six special teams penalties and played their fourth straight game without recording a takeaway. The team that started last year 6-1 fell to 1-3, including two losses at home. Daniel Jones, the Giants' quarterback, was under siege all night. He was sacked three times in the first half and seven more in the second and was hit 14 times. Jones did complete 79.4 percent of his passes. However, he also threw a pair of interceptions, lost a fumble that led to a Seattle touchdown and didn't get the Giants into the end zone.

As for the Seahawks, rookie Devon Witherspoon had a standout performance. He intercepted a pass intended for Parris Campbell and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. That sapped the Giants of any momentum. In fact, the Giants' only points came from a 55-yard field goal by Graham Gano with 3:05 left in the second quarter. Keep in mind that the Giants have been outscored 77-9 in four first halves this season.

Here are our four bold predictions for the New York Giants as they face the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

1. Daniel Jones' Struggles Continue

In Monday's loss to the Seahawks, Daniel Jones completed 27 of 34 passes for 203 yards and carried the ball 10 times for 66 yards. Unfortunately, he threw two interceptions and fumbled twice, losing one. During the first half, Jones completed 14 of 17 passes, but he only managed 121 passing yards and lost a fumble. This left the Giants with a 14-3 deficit at halftime, still without a first-half touchdown this season. The second half didn't bring improvement either. Jones was intercepted twice, including a pick-six from Seattle's three-yard line. It's worth noting that the offensive line didn't provide much protection, allowing 10 sacks. Jones now holds a career record of 1-12 in prime-time games, including 0-7 on Monday Night Football.

Daniel Jones looks like Jim Carey playing a quarterback in a Dumb and Dumber football remake. pic.twitter.com/u0jHZmdEP2 — Ben Cummins (@BenCumminsFF) October 3, 2023

The silver lining for Jones is that he ranks second in rushing yards among quarterbacks this season with 173. Unfortunately, the negatives outweigh the positives. Take note that he hasn't scored a touchdown in the past two matchups against San Francisco and Seattle. Also, his offensive line struggles persist after allowing 10 sacks against the Seahawks. Jones faces a challenging road ahead against the Dolphins. Considering his recent struggles, Jones is difficult to trust. We see him having another sub-80 rating for this game.

2. Darius Slayton's Continued Struggles

Darius Slayton managed to catch only two of three targets for 23 yards in the Giants' Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. Slayton ranked third in targets on the team, trailing Wan'Dale Robinson (six) and Matt Breida (five). However, three other players also received three targets. Daniel Jones faced immense pressure, which limited Slayton's ability to be a deep threat. As we head into Week 5 with a road game against the Dolphins, Slayton's season numbers include just 11 receptions for 132 yards on 20 targets. In addition, he has yet to score a touchdown this season. We don't see that slump breaking in Week 5.

3. Expect Kayvon Thibodeaux to Make an Impression

In Monday's loss to the Seahawks, Kayvon Thibodeaux recorded two sacks and a pass breakup. He was one of the very few bright spots for coach Brian Dabolol. While New York struggled in nearly all aspects of the game during this disappointing loss, Thibodeaux provided a glimmer of hope with his first multi-sack game in his career. He could have had an even more remarkable performance if he had managed to intercept a Geno Smith pass during the second quarter. That play had the potential to become a pick-six. Still, Thibodeaux seems to be emerging as a pass rusher. Remember that he has already accumulated three sacks in his last two games in 2023, following his four-sack season as a rookie last year. He will make an impact here in Week 5. We can easily see him bagging Tua Tagovailoa once in this matchup.

4. The Giants' Problems Persist

Despite their challenging Week 4, the Giants must now shift their focus to an equally tough challenge in Week 5. They will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins, who are determined to bounce back after a loss to Buffalo. The Dolphins are heavily favored, with a near double-digit point spread. Don't be shocked if the end result matches that. We just don't think that the Giants' problems are behind them at this point. They'll unravel again facing a superior foe.

Looking Ahead

Week 5 offers very little promise for the New York Giants. These Dolphins are deep, well-coached, and highly motivated to bounce back. Oh, and they're playing at home, too. This might be another ugly game if you're a Giants fan. It may even be another lopsided outcome.