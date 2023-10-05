The New York Giants suffered a crushing defeat in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, losing 24-3 to the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants' offense struggled to get anything going, and their defense was unable to contain the Seahawks' explosive offense. However, the biggest story coming out of the game was the performance of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who recently signed a $160 million contract extension. In this article, we will discuss why the Giants made a mistake by signing Jones to such a large contract, as well as three other overreactions from the team's loss to the Seahawks.

The Giants' loss to the Seahawks

The Giants' offense struggled mightily against the Seahawks, with quarterback Daniel Jones completing just one of two passes thrown 10-plus yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Jones was under constant pressure from the Seahawks' defense, getting sacked three times in the first half and seven more in the second half. The Giants' defense was unable to contain the Seahawks' offense, with rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon intercepting Jones and returning the ball 97 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. The Giants' loss dropped them to 1-3 on the season, while the Seahawks improved to 3-1.

Here we will look at why the New York Giants made a $160 million Daniel Jones mistake and 3 overreactions to the Seahawks' rout.

The $160 million Daniel Jones Mistake

The Giants made a mistake by signing Daniel Jones to a $160 million contract extension. Jones has shown flashes of potential during his time with the Giants, but he has been inconsistent and turnover-prone. In the game against the Seahawks, Jones threw two interceptions, lost a fumble that led to a Seattle touchdown and didn't get the Giants into the end zone. Jones has also struggled with turnovers throughout his career, with 40 interceptions and 14 fumbles in 44 career games. The Giants' decision to sign Jones to such a large contract extension was premature and based on potential rather than actual performance.

In addition, the Giants' current situation fo is quite challenging. It seems they could potentially be the weakest team in New York City, especially with the Jets sharing the same turf. Nevertheless, the Jets have a plausible excuse – they lost Aaron Rodgers for the season due to a torn Achilles. What about the Giants? Right now, it actually seems that Zach Wilson is currently outperforming Daniel Jones.

And therein lies the rub — Daniel Jones is struggling. He is responsible for just two touchdown passes and a troubling six interceptions this season. His passer rating ranks a lowly 33rd in the NFL, which is far from impressive for a quarterback earning $160 million.

When a team invests that much in a player, he should lead the team effectively, not make costly miscues. His performance is a significant part of the problem for the G-Men.

Admittedly, Jones faces some challenges, and the Giants find themselves in a tricky situation. The reality is that Coach Brian Daboll and his team need to engage in some serious introspection after their recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They must address the issues plaguing this franchise. While the return of some players will help, it won't fix a defense that's surrendering an average of 30.5 points per game this season or the ongoing struggles of Jones and the offensive line.

It's fair to acknowledge that the Giants are dealing with significant injuries at the moment. That said, Jones is considered a franchise quarterback. As such, it's his responsibility to navigate through these challenges. If he can't rise to the occasion, the Giants may need to explore alternative options.

Fire Brian Daboll

Just a year ago, Brian Daboll assumed leadership of a struggling team and steered them to victory in the playoffs. However, the current state of his team reflects a lackluster coaching performance. This has been evident in their deficiencies across all facets of the game. Their discipline has waned, and the tenacious spirit they exhibited last season is conspicuously absent. Furthermore, they seem resigned to defeat without putting up a fight. Daboll must shoulder the lion's share of the responsibility for his team's disappointing start in 2023. Their inability to adapt and position players for success has left no room for doubt: a change in the coaching staff is imperative. Initiating this process can begin with Daboll's dismissal.

Worst Offensive Line on the Planet

The Giants' offensive line faced severe challenges in their matchup against the Seahawks. Recall that they surrendered a troubling 10 sacks. Overall, they have allowed 23 sacks over just four games. This performance compels us to consider them the weakest unit in the league. Yes, that's despite the presence of talented offensive linemen like left tackle Andrew Thomas and guard Evan Neal.

The Giants' Season is Done

The Giants' defeat at the hands of the Seahawks was disheartening. We think it's enough to declare their season over. Sure, with 13 games still on their schedule, there are numerous winnable matchups ahead. However, the Giants' play on both ends has just been atrocious. There might be no coming back from this.

Looking Ahead

It's crucial to remember that the NFL season is a marathon, not a sprint. With each game, opportunities for improvement and resurgence arise. These can be through coaching adjustments, offensive line refinements, or the untapped potential within the Giants' roster. For sure, the remainder of the season promises an intriguing narrative. Fans and analysts alike will keenly observe how these obstacles are navigated. They'll monitor whether the Giants can defy early setbacks to make a remarkable comeback. We're not holding our breath, though. This is especially true with Daniel Jones playing so badly. Still, the unfolding chapters of this season's story hold the promise of surprises, growth, and the unwavering spirit of competition that defines the NFL.