New York Giants correct tackle Evan Neal might have suffered an injury at training camp on Friday. Evan Neal spoke with trainers before walking off the practice field, according to The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll. Neal left practice and was replaced on the Giants offensive lineman by Matt Peart.

It's not yet known precisely what is wrong with Neal or if he suffered an injury. Losing the right tackle for any extended period of time would be a blow to the Giants and Daniel Jones.

The Giants have been hoping that Neal's second season in New York would be much better than his first. The team selected Neal with No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The hope is that Neal will play a key role in protecting Jones for years to come.

A knee injury forced Neal to miss four games during the 2022 season. When he was on the field, Neal looked every bit like a rookie.

A poor first season doesn't mean that Neal won't improve significantly. Just look at Andrew Thomas, who was highly criticized during an underwhelming rookie campaign in 2020. The No. 4 overall pick has since become one of the best left tackles in football. The Giants rewarded Thomas with a record-setting five-year, $117.5 million contract extension this summer.

With Thomas protecting his blind side, Jones had the best season of his career in 2022. The Giants quarterback set career highs by completing 67.2% of his passes for 3,205 yards and a 92.5 passer rating. Jones also totaled 708 rushing yards and was outstanding in New York's wild-card playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings.

In a best-case scenario, Thomas, Neal and Jones will be staples of the Giants' offense for years to come.