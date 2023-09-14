If Darren Waller is worried about his hamstring injury, he's doing a great job of hiding it. The New York Giants tight end dealt with a hamstring injury in Week 1, and there are concerns that the ailment could affect him for the foreseeable future. Darren Waller plans to play for the Giants against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 and doesn't consider the injury to be serious.

Waller hurt the same hamstring last season and was limited to nine games for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Giants tight end said it was a more severe injury in 2022, and he dismissed the notion that it would limit him at all in 2023.

“Nah, I’m playing,” Waller said, via ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

When asked if the hamstring was a long-term concern, Waller was just as succinct and unfazed.

“No, not really.”

Waller claimed that he was at full strength in his Giants' debut. The veteran caught three passes for 36 yards and played about as well as any player on the team. The Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the Giants with a 40-0 blowout. Daniel Jones only had 104 passing yards and was sacked seven times in Week 1.

The Giants have big plans for Waller. They traded a third-round draft pick to the Raiders in exchange for the 31-year-old. On a team that is lacking in reliable receivers, Waller is Jones' best pass-catcher.

It's been a few years since Waller played a full season. He totaled 1,053 receiving yards in 20 games from 2021-2022. In the 2020 season, Waller had his second straight 1,110-yard season.

The Giants are favored to beat the Cardinals in Week 2 after New York's disastrous Week 1 defeat.