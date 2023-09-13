New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that tight end Darren Waller will not practice today, but it was a pre-determined veteran off day, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Darren Waller was added to the injury report and listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for the Giants on Friday before Week 1's 40-0 loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Waller eventually played in the game.

Waller has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons, playing just 20 of 34 possible games with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and 2022. The Giants are clearly hoping to keep him healthy, as he is by far their best weapon in the passing game.

The Giants' offense did not perform well on Sunday, as the offensive line was ravaged by the Cowboys' pass rush. Daniel Jones was running for his life for much of the game, and it impacted what the Giants were able to do.

The Giants have a game coming up against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and they hope to rebound against what is expected to be one of the weakest teams in the league.

If the Giants' offensive line is able to protect better this week, they should be able to get Waller more involved in the game. However, All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas is on the injury report, which could make things tough.

It will be worth monitoring Waller's injury status during practice on Thursday and Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.