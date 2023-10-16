With Daniel Jones still dealing with a neck injury, the New York Giants have worked out free agent quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Ian Book, according to Tom Pelissero. While teams will occasionally work out free agent players to update their rankings in an abundance of caution, it is interesting that the Giants have opted to work out quarterbacks with the status of Daniel Jones for Week 7 still up in the air. Jones sat out Sunday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills with a neck injury, giving Tyrod Taylor his first start of the season.

It seems unlikely that the New York Giants are looking for a different starter in free agency, as Taylor played reasonably well against a tough defensive unit and had the Giants in position multiple times with chances to win the game. The controversial ending to the Giants-Bills game where no pass interference was called could have easily gone the other way, but the Giants are now 1-5 and quickly losing ground in the NFC East.

Giants Work Out Free Agent QBs Barkley and Book

Matt Barkley last appeared in an NFL game in 2020 for the Buffalo Bills, where he completed 11 passes on 21 attempts for 197 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Ian Book last appeared in an NFL game for the New Orleans Saints in 2021, completing 12 passes on 20 attempts for 135 yards and 2 interceptions. Book has only appeared and started in one game in his career.

We'll keep an eye on Daniel Jones's practice status and recovery from a neck injury this week leading up to a Week 7 home game against NFC East rival Washington Commanders.