The New York Giants suffered a 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, dropping them to 2-11 on the season, although some fans are happy with the loss due to the team staying on track to get a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It looked as if the game would go into overtime, but Giants kicker Graham Gano had his kick blocked with eight seconds left.

Expand Tweet

With the loss, the Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are the two teams left with just two wins on the season. The Raiders hold the edge over the Giants in the draft order at the moment due to having a weaker strength of schedule. However, with Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami at the top of the draft, the Giants are now ensured that they at least have a chance to select one of the two if they lose the remaining four games. If New York had beaten the Saints, the organization would have moved all the way back to the No. 7 spot in the draft order.

Giants fans rejoice as team continues tank with loss to Saints

We will get to examples of Giants fans celebrating the loss to the Saints online, but according to ESPN Giants beat reporter Jordan Raanan, the fans in the crowd seemed to enjoy it as well. There is even one video from a fan who recorded his reaction in the stands.

Expand Tweet

Other Giants fans expressed relief after the team nearly forced overtime.

“That was too close. Don't scare us like that again!!” wrote WFAN's Chris McMonigle on X.

Expand Tweet

The day started with a plane being flown over MetLife Stadium with a banner that asked Giants owner John Mara to “fix this dumpster fire.” It is a callback to 1978, when the Giants were in the middle of another losing season, and that led to the hiring of George Young, who got the organization on the right track to become the dominant force it was in the 1980s.

After winning some games in 2023 after falling out of contention, and losing out on top quarterback prospects as a result, the Giants might be on their way to having a shot at getting one of the top quarterbacks in this draft. With four games left, the Giants likely will need to lose out to get a top two pick, but that is very much possible. The matchups remaining are against the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.