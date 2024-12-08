The New York Giants have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. New York is 2-10 heading into Week 14 and has already been eliminated from the NFC playoff picture. To make matters worse, one of New York's top offensive weapons is banged up heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers will try to play on Sunday against the Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Nabers is officially listed as questionable with a hip flexor injury and a lingering groin issue.

New York wants to see how Nabers feels during pre-game warmups. One source told Schefter that Nabers is expected to have “more of a limited role” if he plays against the Saints.

Schefter followed up on his reporting to confirm that the Giants have no plans of shutting down Nabers prematurely. The Giants are already eliminated from playoff contention, but New York will still try and play him for the rest of the regular season.

Nabers suffered his hip flexor injury during this past week of practice. Nabers did not practice on Friday as a result.

Giants' Malik Nabers makes NFL rookie history in Week 13

Malik Nabers has been one of the few bright spots for the Giants in 2024.

The Giants announced on Tuesday that Nabers entered the NFL history books with his performance against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Nabers has more receptions (75) through the first 10 games of his career than any other player in NFL history.

It should be no surprise that Nabers achieved such an honor. He is one of the only parts of New York's offense that works, so he was bound to be funneled plenty of targets.

Nabers has logged 740 receiving yards and three touchdowns on those 75 receptions. It is also impressive that Nabers is tied for fifth in the NFL with receptions.

The Giants still have plenty of work to do rebuilding their offense. Thankfully, rookies like Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. look like they are part of the future for New York.

The Giants take on the Saints on Sunday at 1PM ET.