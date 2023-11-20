Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux gave a shout out to Dexter Lawrence for helping him reach double digit sacks.

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux reached 10.5 sacks on the season by recording two in the team's 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and Thibodeaux took to Instagram to shout out his teammate Dexter Lawrence for helping him get to the double digit sack mark.

This season has not gone to plan for the Giants, but Dexter Lawrence's continued growth into arguably the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL along with Kayvon Thibodeaux's development into a solid pass rusher are bright spots for the future. Lawrence signed a lucrative extension with the Giants last offseason, and is proving to be worth every penny.

Lawrence being a game-wrecker on the inside makes it easier for Thibodeaux to get to the quarterback, which is what Thibodeaux's Instagram story is highlighting. Especially after trading Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks, Joe Schoen and the Giants are hoping for Thibodeaux and Lawrence to be the anchors of the defensive line for years to come.

Thibodeaux was drafted with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft, which was Joe Schoen's first with the team. He selected tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 pick, who has disappointed so far in his career. Thibodeaux's development is essential, especially knowing Evan Neal's current trajectory.

Next week, the Giants take on the New England Patriots at home. It figures to be a low-scoring game between two of the weakest offenses in the NFL. It would be a surprise if Thibodeaux does not have a good game. It will be interesting to see how he and Lawrence can have another great week.