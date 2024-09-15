The New York Giants are still riding with Daniel Jones despite his play in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings and way before that. If the team ever wanted to move on from him, they would have to take into consideration his $23 million guarantee on his contract if he gets injured.

“Jones has a $23 million injury guarantee for 2025 that becomes fully guaranteed if he gets injured and is unable to pass a physical in the offseason. In recent seasons, other NFL teams have benched quarterbacks to avoid triggering injury guarantees,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote.

There have other instances in the NFL with injury guarantees, with the most notable one happening with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Last season, Wilson was benched before he could potentially suffer an injury and have $37 million guaranteed in his contract for 2024.

The Las Vegas Raiders did the same thing with Jimmy Garropolo last season, benching him so he wouldn't have a potential injury and have $11.25 million of his contract guaranteed.

There's hope that Jones can turn his play around and be the quarterback that led the Giants to the playoffs, so they won't have to consider benching him.

The Giants still believe in Daniel Jones

Even though there are talks about Daniel Jones and his contract, the New York Giants still believe in their quarterback. Jones is still shaking the rust off after coming back from a season-ending injury last year, and there's still time for him to turn his game around.

After their game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, Jones mentioned that he could deal with the outside noise because he's been through this before.

“I feel like I've been doubted plenty for a long time and dealt with that time and time again. And done a good job with it,” Jones said. “I think my mental toughness is in a good spot. I'm not concerned about that.”