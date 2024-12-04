As the New York Giants take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon, they have decided who will start at quarterback between Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito. After Lock started for the Giants on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, he will be in the position once again, as announced by head coach Brian Daboll, according to Jordan Raanan.

DeVito is still dealing with a forearm injury that kept him from starting against Dallas on Thanksgiving, as it was also revealed that he would be “limited” in practice. In the 27-20 loss to the Cowboys, Lock threw for 178 yards with zero touchdown passes and one interception while leading the team with 57 yards on the ground with a score.

Giants' Drew Lock called it an “awesome opportunity” to start last game

The quarterback situation has been in flux since the Giants released Daniel Jones, as the starting role was given to DeVito until he was injured in his season debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 24. While Lock acknowledged the loss, he would admit how it was an “awesome opportunity” to start on Thanksgiving Day per Athlon Sports.

“You're upset when you lose, but nothing but fun,” Lock said. “You love football, you love being able to come out here and play on Thanksgiving. You want to win. Upset we didn't. There were a couple of things we could have done better. But the last 24 hours, I won't forget it. Awesome opportunity to come out here and play. I wish we could have got it done. But I was very excited to be told I was playing and come out here to try to get a win.”

“I came into this excited to go show what I can do,” Lock continued. “I didn't have enough playing time in the system, like I said weeks ago. It's one of my first times being that I can play a full game with these guys and show them what I can do. Minus the turnovers and a few things, it was up and down. Some good, some bad, some good, some bad. I'm happy I got some time. I'm happy I got some reps. Bank these and be ready for the next opportunity when it comes.”

At any rate, Lock will get a chance to redeem himself against the Saints as the Giants are currently 2-10 on the season, which puts them last in the NFC East and is tied for the worst record in the league with the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.