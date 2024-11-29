The New York Giants made the decision to bench quarterback Daniel Jones prior to Week 12. After granting the longtime starter’s release, the Giants handed the offense over to second-year signal caller Tommy DeVito, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent last season. This decision was met with consternation from former second-round draft pick Drew Lock, who was not pleased that head coach Brian Daboll passed him over for the starting role.

In Week 13, Lock got what he wanted. But, as the saying goes, be careful what you wish for. An injury to DeVito thrust the sixth-year veteran into the spotlight on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys. Lock did not have a good day passing but he did set a career-high in the game.

The 28-year-old QB was sacked six times by Dallas’ defense, the most sacks Lock has taken in any game during his time in the NFL, according to StatMuse Football on X.

Including Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys, Lock has appeared in a total of 32 games throughout his career with the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Giants. He’s now been sacked 46 times. His previous single-game high sack total came in Week 14 of 2023 when he drew the start against the San Francisco 49ers as a member of the Seahawks. He was taken down four times in the 28-16 loss.

Giants’ QB Drew Lock took a beating on Thanksgiving

In Thursday’s spot start for the Giants, Lock went 21/32 for 178 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. Cowboys' linebacker DeMarvion Overshown made a sensational play, batting a weak screen pass attempt by Lock to himself, catching it and returning it untouched for a pick-six in the second quarter. Lock also lost a fumble.

However, he had more luck on the ground, rushing four times for 57 yards and a score. Lock scrambled for an eight-yard touchdown with just over two minutes remaining in the four quarter to make it a seven-point game. But the Giants were soundly beaten despite the final score.

The 27-20 loss dropped New York to 2-10 on the season. The Giants have now lost seven straight games and became the first team in the league to officially be eliminated from playoff contention. Head coach Brian Daboll is facing harsh backlash for the nationally televised loss as his seat gets scorching hot.

The Giants were playing without their top cornerback Deonte Banks on Thursday, as the 2023 first-round pick sat with a rib ailment. And linebacker Azeez Ojulari landed on the IR with a toe injury prior to Week 13. While losing those players hurts, their absence does not explain the unmitigated disaster of New York’s season.

The Giants will take on the 4-7 New Orleans Saints at home in Week 14. All that’s left to play for now is the first pick. New York reportedly has its eye on Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.