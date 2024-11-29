After losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13, the New York Giants have fallen to 2-10, becoming the first team this season to fall out of playoff contention. Benching Daniel Jones and then ultimately releasing him mostly to avoid paying him and not to save the season hasn't done any favors to Giants coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen. Moreover, Daboll's job security may have taken a hit after this loss and his comments to the press afterward.

“Brian Daboll thinks the guys ‘competed all the way until the end,'” per Giants reporter Jordan Raanan on X, formerly Twitter. “But ultimately they ‘didn't get the job done.‘”

Week 13: Cowboys def. Giants, 27-20

After this Week 13 loss to the Cowboys, Brian Daboll also said it was a “disappointing trip” for the Giants, thrust suddenly into a rebuild after starting Tommy DeVito and seeing Daniel Jones sign with the Vikings.

However, the fans have also seem to have grown tired of the coaching staff, per their comments on social media.

First, the user @MikeKing00 uploaded a meme of owner John Mara as the Grim Reaper on the way to eliminating Schoen and Daboll, after already eliminating a series of personnel.

However, @williamjbrowne said, “Fire this clown,” while @hungarianspod added, “all good! work harder, make smarter plays and try again next year. It's thanksgiving, go grab some grub.”

Meanwhile, @M_A_Rozay noted how Daboll's postgame comments after a loss seem to have become repetitive.

“This is gonna be the title of Dabolls new book ‘competed, but didn't get it done,'” they posted.

Other fans also echoed the sentiment.

“People should start keeping track of how many times DABOLL has said DISAPPOINTING,” @FirstSportz_NFL posted.

Still, more fans have run out of patience with the team, particularly with Daboll and Schoen. For instance, @GiantFanInGB asked, “Did you ask him why the missed tackles were abnormally high? Does the coaching and the emphasis on fundamentals need to be improved?”

Then, @BukMarleyNY added, “What do they expect him to say we put together the worst roster in the league and we're not even competitive we are push over on every teams schedule?”

The bright side

However, @JMJHYPM chose to look on the bright side of all this losing for the Giants.

“Great trip for the Giants,” they said. “The goal is 2-15. First pick overall. Can draft a QB without having to trade any draft picks. Or if they do not like the QBs, accumulate draft picks.”

True enough, the Giants have nothing to play for anymore but pride and possibly a top draft pick if they lose their remaining games. Perhaps this had always been the plan, as Schoen even visited Colorado Football practice to watch quarterback Shedeur Sanders, one of the top prospects in the next draft.