Daniel Jones is officially a free agent.

Just days after asking the New York Giants to be released, the quarterback has cleared waivers, per Adam Schefter. He's already been linked to the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings:

“Former Giants QB Daniel Jones officially cleared waivers today and is now an unrestricted free agent, per source. Jones prefers to sign with a playoff contender, and potential destinations include Baltimore and Minnesota.”

Jones was let go by the Giants on Friday after he was benched in favor of Tommy DeVito. New York's QB change didn't help whatsoever, losing 30-7 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Star rookie Malik Nabers went viral post-game after saying Jones wasn't the problem and claimed the issues the G-Men are having go way deeper than the QB position.

The Ravens are an intriguing option. Jones could eventually become Lamar Jackson's immediate backup and his skill set could fit nicely within the Baltimore offense. Josh Johnson is currently QB2 behind Lamar. The Vikings meanwhile have Sam Darnold thriving as the starter right now and were planning to run with J.J. McCarthy as their QB1 before he suffered a season-ending injury before the campaign.

A starter role in the league may be in the past for Daniel Jones. However, his career is by no means dead yet. I mean, look at Darnold. He's reinvented himself in Minnesota following a tough spell with the New York Jets a few years ago.

Jones certainly did the right thing. I mean, the Giants literally demoted him to QB4. There was no other option but to request his release. A team could've claimed the six-year veteran off waivers, but that was unlikely because he was owed $11.8 million.

It will be interesting to see what team will give Daniel Jones another chance in the league.