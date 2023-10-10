New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones set the record straight with an injury update Tuesday morning as his team prepares for a tough Week 6 showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Jones and the Giants will play in New York State for the first time this season on Sunday night as the team travels to Orchard Park to face head coach Brian Daboll’s former employer. Jones told Kay Adams that he is still dealing with a neck injury, but says it’s his goal to play on Sunday.

Jones suffered a neck injury that knocked him out of the Giants Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Multiple reports described the neck injury as the same injury the QB suffered last season that kept him out of the team’s final six games of the 2021 campaign.

On Tuesday, ahead of the Giants’ Week 6 tilt, Jones went on “Up & Adams ­– FanDuel TV’s daily morning show hosted by Kay Adams” — and said that wasn’t the case.

Daniel Jones set the record straight on his neck injury

Jones spoke with Kay Adams on Tuesday about this current neck injury and surprised the host by saying it is not the same one, as reports have noted.

“[The injury] is different than what I’ve dealt with in the past, so just trying to heal up as quickly as possible and follow the advice from the trainers and doctors, but I’m feeling better,” Jones told Adams.

The host seemed shocked by this revelation, asking, “So it’s not the same injury that kept you out of the last handful of games [in 2021]?”

Jones responded that it was not, and when Adams asked him to explain how it was different, the QB politely declined to give out specific personal medical information.

“It’s a neck injury but different than the last one, and hoping I can heal up quickly, and hoping I can heal up quickly, and doing everything I can to get out there as soon as possible,” Jones added, before saying “the goal” is to be under center for the Giants in Week 6 vs the Bills.