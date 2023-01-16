With the New York Giants returning to the playoffs and winning their first postseason game in six years, star running back Saquon Barkley couldn’t contain his delight. And who can blame him?

It is Barkley’s first postseason trip after arriving in New York in 2018, and he definitely stepped up big time to help the Giants take down the Minnesota Vikings.

Barkley was naturally ecstatic following the win, and he heaped a ton of praise on his teammates as they got the job done in the Wild Card round. Obviously the job is far from over for New York, but Barkley and the rest of the team certainly got a massive boost in confidence from their latest showing.

“It’s an honor to come out here and play with these guys… We just gotta keep leaning on each other and believing in each other,” Barkley said of their win, per FOX Sports.

The Giants were slight underdogs against the Vikings, but they didn’t look anywhere close to that after competing right from the start. Saquon Barkley himself was sensational with his incredible rushing touchdown to open the scoring for New York, and they just took control of the game throughout.

While the Vikings tried to come back again, tying things up at 24-24 in the fourth quarter, the Giants just wouldn’t falter. Barkley gave New York the lead again with a short run midway through the fourth quarter, and this time for good as they held on to win 31-24.

ONTO THE NEXT 😤 pic.twitter.com/lrkIm1m2Ln — New York Giants (@Giants) January 16, 2023

There’s undoubtedly a lot to be happy about in the win, and Barkley and the Giants deserve to celebrate that.