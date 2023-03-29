Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Brian Daboll’s first season as head coach of the New York Giants was a smashing success. But if the Giants want to continue their strong play, Daboll knows he has to make some changes heading into year two.

Daboll helped lead New York to a 9-7-1 record and their first playoff appearance since 2016. In the postseason, the Giants knocked off the Minnesota Vikings to reach the Divisional Round. Daboll was impressed with the Giants’ performance. However, he understands that there’s always room for improvement, via Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

“It all starts over,” Daboll said. “We have a long way to go in terms of time, and we have a long way to go in terms of improvement. What you do one year has no correlation to what you do next year. What you do one game has no correlation to what you do the next game.”

“I’m not saying we’re starting at zero,” Daboll continued. “They know our system, so there’s a lot of things they know more than in the last year, but in terms of where we’re at and things we got to do, we got a long climb ahead of us.”

Brian Daboll helped break the Giants’ postseason curse. He put New York squarely back on the map and has them poised to contend in the NFC. However, Daboll’s impressive first season ended when the Giants fell to the Eagles 38-7 in the Divisional Round.

Daboll wants the Giants to continue improving and continue showing they’re a playoff team. But once they get there, he understands New York needs to improve. Heading into year two, Daboll is looking for the Giants to regroup and restrategize to determine the best path of success.