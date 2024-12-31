The New York Giants picked up a 45-33 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but as a result, they moved from No. 1 to No. 4 in the draft order, and former NFL quarterback, Chase Daniel, had a bit of a conspiracy theory about Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll's plan when they moved on from Daniel Jones earlier in the year.

“You might call me a conspiracy theorist, I really think that Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll decided when they benched Daniel Jones, let's tank,” Chase Daniel said on Scoop City. “I think they met with Mara, and I think they said we're a package deal. I know nothing by the way, this is not news, but this is how I feel it went down. Usually, about these things I'm pretty spot on. I think they decided to, not tank, but let's go in a different direction, we don't want to pay the injury guarantee. Let's play Tommy DeVito because Drew Lock is too good, he's the backup, we paid him $5 million, we don't want to pay the incentives.”

The Giants made the surprising move to Tommy DeVito instead of Drew Lock when Jones got benched. He got hurt in that first game he played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading to Drew Lock getting a few starts. Lock got hurt for the game against the Baltimore Ravens, which DeVito started, but then Lock returned as the starter the following week. Daniel believes that the Giants' front office was planning on tanking for the No. 1 pick to select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

“Tommy DeVito gets hurt, got it. Everything was going as planned,” Daniel said. “New York Giants, no! Don't win. Drew Lock's public enemy No. 1 in New York, what are we doing. It's okay though because I feel like this whole time, they've had their job and they've had a plan to go out and draft either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders because I think firing Brian Daboll is an absolute tragedy.”

Obviously, the Giants' chances of getting the No. 1 pick are much lower now after beating the Colts. They might have a chance of beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18 as well, as Philadelphia has nothing to play for and might rest starters. That would knock the Giants further back in the order.

After this weekend, we will not only know where the Giants sit in the draft order, but the fate of Schoen and Daboll as well. The next week or so will tell a lot about the Giants' future.