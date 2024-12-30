The New York Giants shocked the NFL world with an unforeseen offensive eruption in Week 17. New York picked up its third win of the season, eliminating the Indianapolis Colts from playoff contention with a 45-33 victory Sunday.

Embattled Giants head coach Brian Daboll sent a message to his bosses in his assessment of the team’s performance against the Colts. “I think if you get good quarterback play, you have an opportunity in every game,” Daboll said after the contest, via Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano on X.

The Giants got exemplary quarterback play from an unlikely source. Drew Lock was cleared to play in Week 17 despite dealing with a shoulder injury. After a three-turnover game against the Atlanta Falcons last week, Lock put on an absolute show against the Colts.

The sixth-year passer went 17/23 for 309 with four touchdowns and no turnovers. Lock added a rushing score for good measure. His five-touchdown game likely ruined New York’s chance at getting the first overall pick in the 2025 draft. And Daboll, Lock and the rest of the team could care less.

Giants QB Drew Lock would not be denied in Week 17

To put the Giants’ offensive performance in perspective, the 45-point outburst is the team’s highest score in a game since November 2015, when New York lost 52-49 to the New Orleans Saints nine years ago. The last time the Giants surpassed 40 points in a game was in December of 2019.

The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for New York. And Lock’s historically excellent day placed him in Peyton Manning territory. The Giants’ signal caller had the sixth best game by EPA since 1999.

While Lock’s showing is most likely an aberration, a pair of New York rookies offer a glimmer of hope for the future of the team. Wideout Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. made NFL history Sunday when they both surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards on the season. It’s just the third time that rookie teammates have accomplished the feat.

As the Giants decide the future of Daboll, the coach made it absolutely clear that a competent quarterback makes winning a lot easier in this league. On Sunday, New York got a fleeting glimpse of what it’s like to have quality quarterback play. Unfortunately, the win could cost them an opportunity to draft a quality quarterback.