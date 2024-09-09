New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence didn't appreciate the negative reaction from the fans following the team's 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Despite the Giants' embarrassing performance, where Daniel Jones and the offense totaled zero scores, their star defensive leader believes that the constant boos from their own crowd were a little excessive.

Lawrence voiced his stern reaction to the media after the loss, per Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports.

“I don't respect it, honestly,” said Lawrence. “I get it, they want to see their team win. It's just a rough patch. It is what it is.”

Lawrence had a pretty solid day defensively. The two-time Pro Bowler recorded the only sack for the Giants and made a pair of tackles. He also deflected a Sam Darnold pass and one QB hit. Needless to say, the veteran is good at his job.

The Vikings still found weaknesses in the Giants defense throughout the afternoon. Particularly in the ‘G Men' secondary. Darnold linked up with his best offensive player Justin Jefferson for a three-yard touchdown in the second quarter, to give them the only real cushion they needed in order to cruise for the remainder of the game. He also hit Jalen Nailor early in the second half for a 21-yard score, which ultimately shut the door on any potential Giants comeback.

While nearly everything went wrong in Week 1, it doesn't offer much hope for the New York fans this season.

The Giants offense is a huge problem

Outside of rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers making the most of his NFL debut, there were very few bright spots in the Giants offense on Sunday. The elephant in the room is the QB situation with Jones, but the biggest takeaway was arguably the offensive line. Jones was sacked five times, pressured on virtually every other down, and tossed two interceptions as it was close to the worst he's played in a Giants jersey.

The rushing attack was not much better. Devin Singletary carried the football 10 times for 37 yards in his first Giants appearance, while rookie preseason darling Tyrone Tracy Jr. mustered up two attempts for two yards. Head coach Brian Daboll is clearly fighting for his future at this point, and the negative vibes around MetLife will only worsen with each passing week until the fans start to see some success.