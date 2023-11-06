Giants starting tackle Evan Neal suffered an ankle injury during their loss to the Raiders, the same game where QB Daniel Jones got injured.

When it rains, it pours. The New York Giants are seeing their absolutely dreadful season get somehow even worse. Quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an ACL injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. With Tyrod Taylor also dealing with an injury, the team might end up starting rookie Tommy DeVito.

It turns out DeVito might have some issues with his pass protection for the next weeks. Former first-round tackle Evan Neal suffered an ankle injury during their loss to the Los Angeles Raiders, per Jeremy Fowler. Neal is likely to miss some time with the injury as well.

“#Giants RT Evan Neal suffered a left ankle sprain Sunday vs. Las Vegas, per source. Neal had previously missed time with a right ankle injury.”

The Giants have been struggling all season long after making it to the Divisional Round last year. The offense, in particular, has been abysmal. Jones hasn't played up to his $40 million contract before his injury, and Saquon Barkley had missed some time. Their defense continued to give up big yardage and points as well.

A big reason for the Giants' struggles is their awful offensive line play. New York All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas missed time with an injury, and the line without him was downright dreadful. Neal, in particular, took a lot of flak for his play and his fiery response to cricitism about his play.

There's unfortunately no rest for the weary. After losing their starting QB, the Giants will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys. If you recall, their first game against their division rivals was a 40-0 smacking where New York got completely demolished. We'll see if the Giants can muster up some fight in them.