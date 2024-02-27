The New York Giants are gearing up for a crucial offseason, one that could have major implications for the future of the franchise. While the biggest storyline is what the Giants will do with star running back Saquon Barkley, the status of quarterback Daniel Jones is also a key situation to monitor as he enters year two of a four-year deal.
Multiple injuries held Jones to six games in 2023, with a torn ACL in Week 9 spelling the end of his season. As Jones continues to recover three months post-surgery, Giants general manager Joe Schoen silenced some rumors by instilling confidence in his QB.
“I have faith in Daniel (Jones) as our starting quarterback,” Schoen said, per Connor Hughes.
Schoen also mentioned that Jones started throwing two weeks ago and the Giants expect him to take part in drills during OTAs. He could be a full go when training camp begins in late July.
With the combine looming later this week, there is plenty of speculation about what the Giants will do with the sixth overall pick in the draft. Schoen said at the tail end of last season that New York would likely add a quarterback this offseason, but the Giants still view Jones as their starter when he's healthy.
This latest development helps Jones as he is on track to be fully healthy by the start of the 2024 season. It sounds like he'll have another shot to prove he can be the long-term solution at quarterback for the Giants, but don’t be surprised if New York does make an intriguing move at the position over the next two months.
Daniel Jones and the Giants will have to show significant improvement this year to sway the confidence of the fans. Another losing season could spell major changes within the organization.