The New York Giants were handed a harsh assessment following their Week 1 performance, with NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger calling the effort “terrible” after a 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Baldinger shared his evaluation during an appearance on WFAN Sports Radio on Tuesday, saying the issues went beyond what was seen in the broadcast.

“It was every bit as ugly on Sunday as you felt watching on TV and it was even worse when you went back and studied and watched it. It was just terrible football,” Baldinger said.

Pressed further on what made the Giants’ showing so difficult to watch, Baldinger pointed to a pivotal red-zone series.

“It’s everything. If you just go back to first and goal on the one, that sequence of plays frustrated me more than anything,” Baldinger said. “That’s a seven nothing game, you’re right in the game, you got a pass interference call, whatever… you got hands to the face and a first down at the one. And they call a play for a rookie tackle who’s tackle eligible – probably for the first time in his life he’s ever reported in and you run the play for Marcus Bowe and Washington is watching. They don’t let him off the line of scrimmage and Russell’s got no place to go with the ball. It wasn’t a trick play to Washington – it wasn’t anything. That sequence was just awful. They came away with nothing there.”

Brian Baldinger blasts Giants’ offense after touchdown-less Week 1

The failed sequence underscored an afternoon where the Giants struggled to generate offensive momentum. Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards without a touchdown. He added 44 rushing yards on eight carries, but New York’s offense failed to find the end zone.

The Giants’ offensive struggles extended to an unwanted milestone. According to league records, they became the first team since the 1942 Detroit Lions to open a season without scoring a touchdown in Week 1.

Despite the disappointing start, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed the Giants will stay the course with Wilson as their starting quarterback moving forward. The team is set to face the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) in Week 2 on the road.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The Giants will enter the matchup searching for their first win of the season, hoping to avoid an 0-2 start while addressing the concerns highlighted by Baldinger and others.