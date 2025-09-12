With Week 2 of the NFL underway, the New York Giants are still waiting for the full return of their standout left tackle. Andrew Thomas practiced in a limited capacity on back-to-back days this week but was officially listed as “doubtful” for Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Thomas continues working his way back from the foot injury he suffered last October, when a Lisfranc fracture ended his season after just six games. He underwent a procedure to repair the injury and was activated from the physically unable to perform list last week. Head coach Brian Daboll noted that both the trainers and Thomas have been “hitting checkpoints” in his recovery, though the timeline remains unclear.

Despite the progress, the Giants may have to rely on other options against Dallas. Veteran tackle James Hudson has filled in at Thomas’ spot throughout the preseason and in Week 1, protecting Russell Wilson’s blind side. The coaching staff also has rookie Marcus Mbow, who has shown versatility at both tackle spots and could see action if needed.

The Giants’ injury report featured more names beyond Thomas. Defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches was added with a foot issue and is also listed as “doubtful” for Sunday. Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles has already been ruled out with a calf injury after missing the last two practices.

There was better news for the wide receiver group. Rookie Malik Nabers, who appeared on the report with back soreness. Darius Slayton also avoided a designation despite being limited earlier with a groin issue. Wan’Dale Robinson remains “questionable” with an ankle injury.

Daboll praised Thomas for the amount of practice reps he has taken but admitted the final decision depends on how he responds after consecutive days of work. For now, the Giants’ top offensive lineman remains unlikely to play in Week 2, with hopes of a return for the home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.